Three Takeways from the Historic House UFO Hearing

Lawmakers and former military officials participating in a historic House hearing Wednesday on UFOs said the government needs to be more transparent about potential sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena and any evidence it may have suggesting or disproving extraterrestrial technology.

The much-anticipated hearing comes amid increased attention to UFOs by the military and federal government, in part to reduce the stigma of reporting such sightings amid heightened worries about foreign spy drones and other surveillance technology.

But witnesses and lawmakers on Wednesday also emphasized the potential risks to national security if any sightings actually were proven to be extraterrestrial technology.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who although wasn't chairing the meeting, seemed to take the lead on most of the questioning, kicked off the hearing by suggesting that the government is hiding information from the public about the existence of unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

"This is an issue of government transparency," Burchett said in his opening statement. "We can't trust a government that does not trust its people. We're not bringing little green man or flying saucers into the hearing."

He continued: "We're just going to get to the facts. We're going to uncover the cover up."

The nearly three hour hearing featured testimony from former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, retired Navy commander David Fravor and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

Here are the three biggest takeaways.

Witnesses made bold claims but offered little new detail or evidence

The highly anticipated hearing had observers and reporters lining up outside the committee room doors long before it even began.

But while witnesses' claims that the government has discovered "nonhuman biological" remains at a so-called alien aircraft crash site and alien spacecraft sightings may have surprised watchers, they offered no evidence to support those claims and few details beyond stories they have told publicly before, in some cases for decades.

Grusch's testimony emphasized claims he made in a News Nation interview last month where he alleged that the government has a secret alien spacecraft crash retrieval site, where some materials found at a site were "nonhuman" biological material.

Ryan Graves, David Grusch, and David Fravor Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When asking the UFO whistleblower about one of the alleged crash sites, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., asked Grusch to clarify if the remains of the individuals who piloted a specific crash site, are "human" or "nonhuman."

"Nonhuman and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program who I talked to that are currently still on the program," Grusch responded.

But the latest Pentagon U.F.O. report from January of this year revealed that there have been 366 sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena, a great majority of which came from military pilots. Many of those sightings, however, turned out to be sightings of balloons, drones, and trash, the report found, with none attributed to aliens or extraterrestrial technology.

Fravor suggested during his testimony that UFOs could "pose a threat to national security" because technology he witnessed in an alleged "tic tac" sighting in 2004 was "far superior" than anything "material science" could produce.

Retired Commander David Fravor, former Commanding Officer in the US Navy, arrives to testify during a House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

When asked if he had ever personally seen an alien spacecraft, Grusch decline to answer and said he would only speak to the matter "behind closed doors." He later admitted that he had never seen an alien body.

In another instance Grusch declined to provide further context to a claim that "multiple colleagues" had been seriously injured by an unidentified aerial phenomena, but what he saw "was very disturbing."

Interest in UFOs is a rare bipartisan issue

While Congress is waging bitter partisan battles over federal spending and House Republicans are considering whether to impeach President Joe Biden, interest in the notion of extraterrestrial life has become one of the few bipartisan issues on Capitol Hill.



Wednesday's hearing saw members from both parties pressing witnesses about their experiences and whether the government is covering up knowledge of alien technology.

“The sheer number of reports, whistleblowers, and stories of unidentified anomalous phenomena raise real questions and warrant investigation and oversight," Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in his opening statement. "It’s very important that we show that Democrats and Republicans in Congress can come together to cut through misinformation, and to look at the facts in a serious and thoughtful way.”.

Congress is just getting started on UFOs

The government has only very recently embraced the seriousness of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). After years of speculation on T.V., the internet, gossip magazines, and hysteria over the possible existence of life outside of Earth.

And both the Senate and the House are only just getting started in their search for more transparency from there government when it comes to U.F.O.s, claiming there will be more hearings on the matter to follow.

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor take their seats as they arrive for a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon, they work for us g-d d----t, we don't work for them," Burchett said during his opening statement at the hearing.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., started a push earlier this month to create a commission that would broaden declassification authority to include documents about U.F.O.s and extraterrestrial matters. The commission, is an amendment to the annual bipartisan defense policy bill, would force the government to reveal all the knowledge they have acquired about unidentified phenomena.

The Department of Defense currently houses a program called the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which works to better understand and resolve anomalous phenomena.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a White House press briefing that UAPs are a “legitimate issue” for Air Force pilots in training and the Pentagon’s goal continues to be understanding “what they are.”