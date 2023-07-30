Threats Against Trump Judge Pour in as She Handles Documents Case (Exclusive)

More than two dozen threats and other suspicious communications aimed at Judge Aileen Cannon have poured in since the federal jurist was assigned to Donald Trump’s classified documents criminal case in South Florida, The Messenger has learned.

The threats of varying significance have been recorded by U.S. Marshals Service deputies, the law enforcement agency that protects the federal judiciary and guards federal judges, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Messenger.

The threats to Cannon range from comments on social media sites such as YouTube and Reddit to voicemails, emails and letters.

Some of the communications were dismissed as “veiled threats” or inappropriate comments on social media. But at least two were deemed serious enough that they were referred to the FBI for further investigation, the source said.

Those included a thumb drive that was addressed to Cannon and sent via snail mail to a court office in West Palm Beach. The drive contained various conspiracy theories that were deemed non-threatening.

An email to Cannon with a rambling statement about someone who “kills justice” was also referred to the bureau for further investigation.

Other threats have included a letter sent to Cannon's house that had a suspicious return address, the source said, but was later deemed non-threatening.

Marshal deputies have also flagged social media comments and other communications with language that ranges from seemingly innocent to menacing, according to the source.

“Hi, did I just hear that you are the judge for Trump? Omg,” an electronic message sent to Cannon and flagged by marshal deputies reads.

“Cannon needs to remember the 2nd amendment,” a comment posted on YouTube that was flagged by marshal deputies states.

“U are under scrutiny … U R being watched!,” another flagged email sent to Cannon reads.

Calls on social media to “dox” Cannon were also flagged, including a YouTube comment that read, “someone needs to post her address and she be gotton judge not!”

Cannon, a Trump appointee, has received harsh criticism since her involvement in the case began months before Trump was indicted. In September 2022, Cannon appointed a special master to review the classified documents seized from Trump, delaying Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

Days later, a Texas woman was arrested and charged with three counts of making interstate threats for threatening Cannon in a number of voicemails left on the phone in her courtroom chambers.

The FBI declined to comment and the U.S. Marshals Service did not respond to a request for comment.

Judges on the 'front line'

Cannon is not an outlier in the federal judiciary. Threats and suspicious communications against federal judges are not uncommon — and have increased in recent years.

In 2022, the head of the Marshals Service said in a conference call with reporters that federal judges were the targets of 4,500 threats and inappropriate communications in the year prior.

"The increase in our judicial ... threat investigations and inappropriate comments have been going up quite frankly for a couple of years," Director Ronald Davis said in the call, according to Reuters.

In 2020, a New Jersey lawyer armed with a handgun disguised himself as a deliveryman and rang the doorbell of a female judge he had argued a case in front of.

When Judge Esther Salas’ son opened the door, attorney Roy Den Hollander shot him to death and wounded Salas' husband.

“Many judges have lost their lives for doing one thing: their job, upholding democracy,” Salas said two years after the attack. “Really judges do stand at the front line ensuring that democracy is, you know, alive and well in our country.”

Threat to free speech?

The law enforcement tactics used to flag potential threats, including what’s known as open-source intelligence or “OSINT,” have drawn criticism from civil liberties activists, who argue it could limit free speech.

Open-source collection includes law enforcement monitoring social media and other online communications and investigating posts they determine may pose a risk.

“Police around the country at the federal, state, and local level are increasingly using Open Source Intelligence (OSInt) tools to scour social media and other content, looking for those they claim pose a risk,” Albert Fox Cahn, a civil liberties advocate and attorney, told The Messenger in an email.

“These tools are quite alarming, because they often operate opaquely, without clear criteria for when and how someone is flagged as a threat,” he added. “While there are certainly times that police can and should respond to true threats posted publicly online, I worry that all-too-often this approach bakes in bias and enables large scale profiling that can chill free speech.”

Trump, who is facing the possibility of another federal indictment in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to go on trial before Cannon in the classified documents case in May of 2024.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case and has repeatedly railed on social media against Special Counsel Jack Smith, the federal prosecutor whose team indicted him in Florida.

In one post on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested Smith may have left cocaine at the White House and said he, “looks like a crackhead to me!”

A legal expert previously told The Messenger that Trump would have broad First Amendment protection to insult the appearance of a federal prosecutor.

“A defendant cannot engage in speech that violates a law because it is defamatory, incites violence, defrauds others, or obstructs justice – because no one can,” Fordham Law School professor Bruce Green previously told The Messenger.

“But if Mr. Trump wants to insult the prosecutor's appearance, he almost certainly has a First Amendment right to do that, and the judge is unlikely to try to stop him,” he added.