Threats Against Public Officials on the Rise Ahead of 2024: Report
As part of a 10-year investigation, researchers with the NCITE have counted 501 threats towards public officials that have resulted in federal charges since 2013
Threats against public officials are reportedly on the rise ahead of 2024, especially towards law enforcement, military, election, and elected officials, according to a report from the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE) at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
As part of a 10-year investigation, researchers with the NCITE, a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence, have counted 501 threats towards public officials that have resulted in federal charges since 2013. According to the study, 79% of the federally pursued charges resulted in a conviction, with only 11% ended in other types of outcomes such as dismissal and acquittals.
Most of the threats, 42%, were made towards officials working in law enforcement, which includes judges, district attorneys, and attorney generals, the military, elected officials and people working in elections.
The rest of the documented threats were made towards officials workin in education and health care.
Out of the methods used for communicating the threats, 31% happened over the phone. Other methods included social media, handwritten, email, and face-to-face.
States with the most threat charges were Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York, according to the study.
Most threats, are not reported and the NCITE clarified that this does not include threats documented by local authorities.
"It is important to note that the figures capture only federally charged cases. There is a high bar for such charges given Constitutional protections for political speech," the report read.
