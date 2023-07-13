This Ex-CIA Director Keeps Popping Up in Trump-Tied Cases of Illicit Foreign Intrigue

In federal prosecutions related to Trump-tied scandals tinged with foreign intrigue, one former CIA director’s name keeps turning up: R. James Woolsey, who led the agency between 1993 and 1995.

Late on Monday, federal prosecutors thinly veiled Woolsey as “Individual-1” in their indictment of self-styled “whistle-blower” Gal Luft, in a case involving a Hunter Biden critic, a Chinese energy conglomerate, international arms trafficking, alleged sanctions violations and Beijing’s efforts to influence former President Donald Trump.

For Woolsey, it wasn’t the first time that a business associate found himself in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors.

‘Grandpa’

When questions swirled about Michael Flynn’s ties to the Turkish government, Woolsey told The Wall Street Journal about the ex-National Security Advisor’s extraordinary efforts on behalf of Turkey’s autocratic leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Flynn’s firm was paid more than $500,000 for a lobbying campaign to discredit Erdogan’s enemy Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish-born cleric now living in rural Pennsylvania.

In a blockbuster interview in 2017, Woolsey told The Journal that he attended a meeting in which Flynn also spoke to Turkish officials about a proposal to “whisk” Gulen away “in the dead of night,” outside the extradition process. Woolsey also shared his account with special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office prosecuted Flynn for allegedly lying to the FBI about his interactions with both Russian and Turkish officials.

Though Flynn initially admitted in writing that he lied about the Turkish government’s role in his lobbying campaign — downplaying and omitting aspects of Ankara’s role in it — Flynn withdrew his offer to plead guilty after Attorney General Bill Barr’s Department of Justice dismissed the case against him.

According to Reuters, Woolsey and his wife Nancye Miller pitched their own $10 million lobbying plan to discredit Gulen. The deal reportedly never materialized, and the plan was never alleged to have been illegal.

Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022, at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. (Photo by Dustin Franz/Getty Images) Dustin Franz/Getty Images

Woolsey’s name also cropped up in the case of Flynn’s associate Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, a Turkish businessman who faces money laundering charges and wire fraud in the District of Utah. Federal prosecutors allege that Korkmaz funneled a significant portion of a half-billion-dollar tax fraud scheme, involving a fundamentalist Mormon cult and an Armenian gangster. In a photograph disseminated in the Turkish press, Woolsey smiled next to Korkmaz, who wrapped an arm around the ex-CIA chief.

What brought the men together was an unlikely backchannel mission to free jailed Christian pastor Andrew Brunson, an effort organized by Woolsey’s wife Miller. Korkmaz, who was then a respected Erdogan-tied businessman, hosted Woolsey and Trump backer Tommy Hicks Jr. in Turkey to push for the pastor’s release in 2018. Some four years later, Korkmaz’s star as an international mover and shaker fell with his U.S. prosecution. (Korkmaz has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.)

This past April, Los Angeles Magazine added another layer of complexity to that story, reporting that Korkmaz burnished his ties to Woolsey to persuade his co-conspirators that he had CIA protection. Jacob Kingston, one of the polygamist leaders who pleaded guilty to a role in the $511 million biofuel scam, knew of the 81-year-old Woolsey by the code name Korkmaz gave him: “Grandpa,” the magazine reported.

James Woolsey, director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Bill Clinton, is interviewed for “The Spymasters,” a documentary for CBS/Showtime about directors of the CIA. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

In Luft’s indictment, Woolsey’s focus is seen turning toward a different corner of the globe: China, which federal prosecutors claim sought to exploit the ex-CIA chief’s status as Trump’s senior advisor during the early days of his tenure. At the heart of the case is a Maryland-based think tank known as the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, which Luft served as an executive director and Woolsey as an advisor. Prosecutors say that the institute accepted annual payments of $350,000 from China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC), a company whose former chief Patrick Ho was convicted of bribery and money laundering in the United States. Ho is listed in Luft’s indictment as a co-conspirator.

The allegations land with no small degree of irony: Luft had accused Hunter Biden and his family of being beneficiaries of CEFC’s largesse. Now a fugitive, Luft was arrested in Cyprus in February 2023, and prosecutors say he fled after posting bail pending extradition proceedings. Luft has since claimed his prosecution is politically motivated, but his indictment suggests that his case dates years before his allegations against the Bidens.

Despite his ties to these defendants, Woolsey has not been accused or charged with a crime. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on whether Woolsey was a witness for or target of its investigation.

Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Woolsey could not be reached for comment for this article.

‘In the Interest of China’

In return for CEFC’s six-figure payments to his institute, Luft allegedly agreed to host an international meeting on energy security and other initiatives involving a "cabinet level extra-governmental advisory committee."

Prosecutors say that part of this lobbying effort focused on efforts to “recruit” and “educate” Woolsey so that he could make public statements “in the interest of China.”

In October 2015, Luft allegedly started sending Woolsey information about the Chinese government’s "Belt and Road Initiative” — along with an invitation for a “private meeting” with the then-chairman of CEFC China, whom Luft wrote "has very close relations with President Xi Jinping [the President of China]," according to the indictment.

Roughly a year later, Woolsey became an advisor to then-candidate Trump, and Luft appeared enthusiastic about the development.

“We nailed it!” Luft allegedly wrote in an email to Ho on Sept. 12, 2016, linking to a news article about the hire, according to the indictment.

After Trump won the election, Woolsey became one of his senior advisors on the transition team, and Luft and Ho allegedly exchanged a flurry of messages reacting to the news. According to the indictment, Luft excitedly informed Ho that Woolsey would “lead the international security/china/iran policies for the actual [presidential] transition team!"

“Impressed!” Ho allegedly replied. “In these articles, we do not want to spill all the beans yet, just enough to let 'people' know [Woolsey] is in the corridor of power to be.”

‘Glad to Ghost’

Once again, the ex-CIA director was flanked by his wife.

The month before the election, Luft emailed Miller and wrote: “we can begin to immediately provide you with a monthly stipend of 6k to help cover for lost revenues," according to the indictment. Luft allegedly proposed “one article per week for 4 weeks in a row up until the [U.S.] elections,” published in newspapers in mainland China and Hong Kong and billed as Woolsey’s “dialogues.” But prosecutors say that Woolsey wouldn’t need to lift a pen or tap a keyboard to fulfill his end of the bargain.

Luft told Miller that he was “glad to ghost” write the articles for Woolsey, or “he can send notes and we can mesh this into the dialogue,” according to the indictment.

Miller, whose name is shielded in the indictment as “Individual-2,” worked as a businesswoman and lobbyist who had been tied before to her husband’s foreign adventures during the Trump-era. (She is described as the spouse of “Individual-1.”) The former CEO of a D.C.-based lobbying firm, Miller previously acted as a registered lobbyist for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and she left a visible imprint as half of the Washington power couple. Her efforts to free Brunson from a Turkish prison gave Trump a much-need political boost before the 2018 midterm elections.

In Luft’s indictment, Miller appeared to play the role of her husband’s dealmaker, transmitting a one-page "Consulting Services Agreement" that provided Woolsey with "an annual sum of $72,000 … payable in monthly payments of $6,000." Woolsey signed the document, which mentioned Luft’s think tank but was silent on any advocacy for China, prosecutors say.

Suffering from terminal cancer late in her life, Miller died in March 2019.

The agreement that Miller allegedly arranged for her husband would fill the pages of Luft’s indictment, which a grand jury returned in November 2022, long before it was unsealed this week.

The 58-page indictment liberally quotes from the typically glowing pronouncements on the future of Sino-U.S. relations written under Woolsey’s name. Prosecutors allege Luft and Ho ghost-wrote some of these articles, typically published as “dialogues” on China Daily, the state-run newspaper.

The Beijing mouthpiece also carried Woolsey’s speeches, including one the ex-CIA chief delivered at "The Belt & Road Forum" in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2016.

"We want to joyfully participate with China in international trade operations and economic growth,” Woolsey was quoted saying in the paper, in a line clipped verbatim into Luft’s indictment.

‘Not Consistent with the James Woolsey That I Knew’

The allegations in the indictment evoked disbelief from at least one prominent former member of the CIA community.

John McLaughlin, who briefly served as acting Director of Central Intelligence and longer as deputy director of the agency, said in a phone interview he learned about the claims surrounding “Individual-1” in Luft’s case.

“What’s alleged here is certainly not consistent with the James Woolsey that I knew,” said McLaughlin, praising him as “smart” and “principled.”

“I just remember him as an honorable public servant with a good record,” McLaughlin told The Messenger.

Serving U.S. presidents across the political aisle, Woolsey held roles in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the latter of whom appointed him to run the CIA. Woolsey resigned from the Trump transition team well before the inauguration, and sources told the Washington Post that the 45th president didn’t seek his advice for policy considerations.

In 2018, Trump angered Woolsey’s predecessors and successors by revoking ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. Nearly every former CIA director since George Tenet denounced the action.

There was one notable exception: Woolsey, who released a separate statement that security clearance decisions only should be guided by “objective criteria.” A source told CNN that Woolsey hadn’t had time to read his colleagues’ joint statement.