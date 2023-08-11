‘Thinking of a Master Plan:’ Legendary Hip-Hop DJ Reportedly Mulls New York Political Bid

DJ Eric Barrier of the legendary and influential hip-hop group Eric B. & Rakim, may be eyeing a political bid in the big apple, he told Politico's New York Playbook.

Eric B. said he is considering running for public advocate or a position as a city council or assembly member.

"Jeff Aubry, he’s older now,” Barrier told Playbook of the 75-year-old New York Assembly speaker pro tempore. "[Francisco] Moya’s seat is up in the City Council in Queens, I might go in that direction. … If whatshisname doesn’t run for public advocate again, I might run for his position."

"Whatshisname" refers to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams who Eric B. criticized.

"The public advocate’s really been missing for the last year," Barrier said. "He hasn’t been in the streets since he’s had the baby. You don’t hear from him. He’s been nowhere. And if you’re fighting for the people, you’ve got to be on the streets every day."

When asked why he would consider running for office now, the DJ said he owes "everything to New York."

"I woke up one day and said I can’t keep throwing rocks at the system," Eric B. said. "Either you’re at the table or on the menu."

He offered his praises to New York Mayor Eric Adams, D.

"He’s been my man since before the pandemic,” Eric B. said of the mayor. "I think he’s sharper now than he’s ever been. He sees all the sharks, all the snakes, and he has to avoid them."

In 1986, Eric B. & Rakim is ranked by Rolling Stone as the fifth greatest musical duo of all time and their breakout single was titled "Eric B. for President."