‘They Crucified Me’: Democratic Georgia State Lawmaker Announces She’s Flipping to GOP
Mesha Mainor accused her former party of abandoning her after she broke with them on issues like school choice and defunding the police
Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor on Tuesday announced that she is officially leaving the Democratic Party and joining the GOP.
"My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one," she tweeted.
Mainor represents the Democrat-leaning District 56.
She first announced her decision to Fox News Digital and explained she was leaving after breaking with some in her party on issues like defunding the police and school choice.
"When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me. They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me," she said.
The state lawmaker said she fully expects backlash from Democrats over the move.
Mainor made waves in May when she released a video to social media breaking with her party on supporting public schools over voucher programs.
Josh McKoon, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, quickly welcomed Mainor to the GOP.
