    These House Republicans Have Said They Plan to Vote ‘No’ on the Debt Limit Deal

    A growing list of House Republicans has started to come out against the bill, which must pass Congress by June 5

    Stephen Neukam
    Philip Yabut/Getty Images

    A growing group of House Republicans has started to voice their opposition to the must-pass debt limit deal, which must pass Congress by June 5. Here are the House GOP lawmakers who have said they plan to vote against the bill.

    Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
    Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
    Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
    Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
    Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
    Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
    Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
    Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)
    Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
    Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)
    Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
    Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas)
    Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)
    Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
    Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)
    Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
    Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)
    Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.)
    Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)
    Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)
    Rep. Eric Burlison (Mo.)
    Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

    Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

    Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)

    Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)

    Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

    Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

