These House Republicans Have Said They Plan to Vote ‘No’ on the Debt Limit Deal

A growing group of House Republicans has started to voice their opposition to the must-pass debt limit deal, which must pass Congress by June 5. Here are the House GOP lawmakers who have said they plan to vote against the bill.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Read More
- House Passes Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal
- Debt Limit Bill Clears Crucial Hurdle, Set for House Vote Wednesday
- Momentum Builds For Bipartisan House Vote on Debt Limit Deal
- McCarthy: GOP Not Close To Debt Limit Deal With White House
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against It
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)
Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas)
Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)
Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)
Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.)
Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)
Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Eric Burlison (Mo.)
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)
Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)
Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.)
Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)
Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics
- Fox’s Kilmeade Calls Trump Attacking Colleague McEnany ‘Insane’Politics