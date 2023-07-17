These 5 House Race Rematches Could Determine Control of the Chamber in 2024

An increasing number of candidates who lost by just a few thousand votes – or less – last cycle have launched rematch bids, as Republicans are looking to defend their slim 10-seat majority next election.

Although the election is more than a year out, campaigning is already heating up in some of the most competitive districts as Democrats are determined to flip the five seats necessary to win back the House.

Several of the districts where rematches are playing out are also considered targets by both the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Here’s a look at some of the races where candidates are gunning for a second go around after 2022.

Alaska’s At-Large District

Alaska Republican Nicholas Begich on Thursday announced his plans to run for the state’s single House seat. The move sets up a rematch between Begich and incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola after Begich lost to Peltola and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in the second round of ranked-choice voting during last November’s general election.

“It’s clear, we don’t have the voice we need in Congress, and I believe it’s time we restore that voice: for our families, for our communities, and for our future.” Begich wrote on Twitter. “That’s why, today, I’m announcing my run for U.S. House.”

Republicans are targeting the seat in an effort to grow the party’s House majority, according to the NRCC, but it is labeled as “Lean Democratic” by the Cook Political Report.

Texas’s 34th Congressional District

Former Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) on Tuesday announced she was running once again, looking to take back the seat she lost last year to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez. Flores first won during a special election to replace former Rep. Filemon Vela, who left Congress to work for a lobbying firm.

“We are taking back our seat,” Flores said on ‘Fox & Friends,’ after formally announcing her bid. “We will flip this district and take back what is ours in 2024.”

Flores lost to Gonzales by roughly 9 points in 2022. The district is on the southern border, and sits just below Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast and is rated “Likely Democratic” by the Cook Political Report. Still, Republicans see the seat as an opportunity, according to the NRCC, which included the district on their target list for 2024.

The DCCC responded to Flores’ announcement earlier this week by bashing the former congresswoman for “espousing fringe conspiracy theories.”

“Running against popular incumbent Vicente Gonzalez and his proven record of fighting for good jobs, affordable health care, and lowering drug prices - it’s clear Flores is barreling towards a repeat defeat,” said DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton in a statement Tuesday.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Adam Frisch is hoping this election cycle he will be able to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, after only losing by only roughly 500 votes last year.

Frisch announced in February that he was running again, writing in a tweet: “We lost by a mere 546 votes in '22 — the closest race in the country — and know we can make that up in '24.”

Last week, Frisch’s campaign announced it had raised more than $2.6 million during this year’s second quarter. According to a release from the campaign, the average donation size was just over $32 and was the result of more than 81,000 individual donations.

The Cook Political Report has the district labeled as “Leans Republican,” and the seat is the only Colorado district the DCCC has as a target this cycle when it released its list of offensive targets.

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

In Oregon, Jamie McLeod-Skinner formally announced her bid for the state’s 5th congressional district on Monday. McLeod-Skinner is looking to unseat current Republican Rep. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, after losing to Chavez-DeRemer last year by almost 7,300 votes.

“Today, I am launching my campaign for Congress in #OR5. Because I know I can do better than what we have now representing our families,” McLeod-Skinner said in a tweet on Monday announcing her campaign.

Although the district is currently represented by a Republican, President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020, making it an offensive target for Democrats this cycle. Additionally, the Cook Political Report rates the rate as a “Toss Up.”

Montana’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, who first made national headlines by arriving on his first day of work as Interior Secretary under the Trump administration on a horse, is facing a familiar challenge from the left.

Two-time Olympian Monica Tranel announced her rematch bid on Monday, saying in a statement that “Ryan Zinke has done nothing to keep money in Montanans’ pockets - by working for corporate interests, he’s part of the problem.”

Tranel lost to Zinke by more than 7,000 votes last year, but according to a statement from the campaign, she entered the race this cycle with 21 endorsements by Montana legislators.

The district is rated “Likely Republican” by the Cook Political Report.