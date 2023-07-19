The View’s Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Bet $100 Over Whether Trump Is Convicted Before The Election - The Messenger
The View’s Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Bet $100 Over Whether Trump Is Convicted Before The Election

The former president could soon be facing a third indictment

Zachary Leeman
Then-White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah talks briefly with reporters outside the West Wing October 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin bet $100 over whether Donald Trump will be convicted and sentenced before the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who is currently facing indictments over his handling of classified materials and a hush money payment to an adult film actress, predicted this week he will likely be indicted again after receiving a target letter informing him of a grand jury investigation into his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S Capitol.

During a discussion on the ex-president's mounting legal woes, Griffin, a former communications director for Trump, cast doubt on whether Trump could actually be convicted of a crime before the 2024 election.

"Can I say one thing? It’s just my warning. Sunny and I disagree on this — We can take a bet now: I am worried, talking to legal experts ... I’m not convinced that any of these Trump cases are going to be tried, convicted and sentenced without — and have him go through an appeal process — before the election," Griffin said on the show on Wednesday.

"How much we betting?" Hostin, a former attorney, asked.

"I’ll put 100 bucks on it," Griffin said before the two shook hands.

Griffin added she hopes Hostin is right and her former boss is convicted and sentenced.

"I hope she’s right — I hope you are right — but I say that because Republican candidates in the field cannot just be like, 'Oh, I'm just waiting for him to get arrested and then I’m going to have my moment and take the country in a different direction,'" she said. "You have to challenge him now."

