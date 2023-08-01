‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to "blackplain" slavery over controversial school curriculum approved in his state.
Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump's administration, tore into DeSantis on Tuesday on The View, claiming even the "most Trumpy" Black Republicans can't support the curriculum.
"It’s disgusting. But I want to point out every pretty much every prominent Black Republican, including some of the most Trumpy to the really moderate, decent guys like Will Hurd, came out and said, 'You are wrong on this,'" Griffin said.
Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., have pushed back against the Florida curriculum which states that slaves "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
The curriculum has earned plenty of condemnation, including from Vice President Kamala Harris. She declined an invitation from DeSantis to directly discuss standards in teaching Black history.
"How dare, how dare the white men around Ron DeSantis, and him included, Blacksplain to Black Republicans how they should feel about slavery?" Griffin said on Tuesday.
She also accused DeSantis of trying "desperately" to make the controversy about the vice president.
"He’s desperately trying to make it about Vice President Harris and ignore the litany of Black Republicans who are saying it’s wrong," she said.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also criticized DeSantis for trying to rope Harris into a debate, calling the move "thirsty" and "desperate."
