‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Rips DeSantis Defense of Black History Standards: ‘Blacksplaining’

The former Trump administration official condemned the Florida governor, but applauded Tim Scott and others for blasting the controversial curriculum

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Then-White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah talks briefly with reporters outside the West Wing October 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to "blackplain" slavery over controversial school curriculum approved in his state.

Griffin, who previously worked in Donald Trump's administration, tore into DeSantis on Tuesday on The View, claiming even the "most Trumpy" Black Republicans can't support the curriculum.

"It’s disgusting. But I want to point out every pretty much every prominent Black Republican, including some of the most Trumpy to the really moderate, decent guys like Will Hurd, came out and said, 'You are wrong on this,'" Griffin said.

Republicans like Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., have pushed back against the Florida curriculum which states that slaves "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Read More

The curriculum has earned plenty of condemnation, including from Vice President Kamala Harris. She declined an invitation from DeSantis to directly discuss standards in teaching Black history.

"How dare, how dare the white men around Ron DeSantis, and him included, Blacksplain to Black Republicans how they should feel about slavery?" Griffin said on Tuesday.

She also accused DeSantis of trying "desperately" to make the controversy about the vice president.

"He’s desperately trying to make it about Vice President Harris and ignore the litany of Black Republicans who are saying it’s wrong," she said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also criticized DeSantis for trying to rope Harris into a debate, calling the move "thirsty" and "desperate."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.