The Trump Verdict: Does it Matter?

Donald Trump's sexual scandals have yet to create any real pain in his political life and certainly haven't dented support in his base.

So why would the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case holding the former president liable for defamation and sexual abuse be any different than the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Stormy Daniels payoff?

Here are the big political questions we’re asking in the wake of the verdict:

Will voters care?

Given the hardening of opinions about Trump on both sides, there may be little lasting movement in the polls.

With the 2024 presidential election more than a year away, there are still several media cycles between now and next November – as well as other pending investigations – so it’s hard to say exactly how this will impact voters’ opinion of the former President. His approval ratings went up after becoming the first president to be indicted, and that criminal trial has yet to unfold in a New York State court. Trump’s campaign told CNN that it raised $15.4 million in the weeks following his arrest.

And of course the Carroll case is not the first time Trump has been faced with allegations related to sexual misconduct. For example, in 2016, just weeks ahead of the presidential election, a tape from a decade prior was leaked in which Trump discussed sexually assaulting women. Polling at the time showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump, but ultimately it didn’t matter.

Will 2024 GOP presidential candidates seize the moment?

It appears so, at least in the case of Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who has announced his 2024 bid. “Over the course of my over 25 years of experience in the courtroom, I have seen firsthand how a cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law can backfire,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”

However, Hutchinson has long been openly critical of Trump, a marked contrast to other current and potential Republican candidates. Fellow GOP candidate Nikki Hailey, and potential candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, have reserved their attacks for one another, sparing Trump so far.

Will the bad PR slow his endorsements?

Trump has been on a roll in the endorsement game, picking up support from members of Congress in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. As of earlier this month, according to reporting from Insider, over 50 House members and 11 senators supported Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

The news certainly won’t speed up a potential endorsement from Sen. Kevin Cramer, who told the HuffPost, “It’s not a disqualifier, but it’s certainly not a check in the plus column.”

How does it play out at tomorrow’s CNN town hall?

Trump had already been on the schedule for a live CNN town hall on Wednesday evening with Kaitlan Collins. Trump will likely stick to his post-scandal playbook. He’s already told Fox News that the jury’s finding represents "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."