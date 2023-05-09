The Trump Verdict: Does it Matter?

Donald Trump's sexual scandals have yet to create any real pain in his political life and certainly haven't dented support in his base.
So why would the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case holding the former president liable for defamation and sexual abuse be any different than the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Stormy Daniels payoff?
Here are the big political questions we’re asking in the wake of the verdict:
Will voters care?
- Senior Texas Republican John Cornyn Shuns Trump 2024 Run
- Ignore Conventional Wisdom: 2024 Election Won’t Be ‘Déjà Vu All Over Again’
- DeSantis Backers Flood the Zone With Polls Showing He’s More Electable Than Trump Against Biden
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories
- Pence Will Go to Iowa’s ‘Roast and Ride’ Amid 2024 Speculation
Given the hardening of opinions about Trump on both sides, there may be little lasting movement in the polls.
With the 2024 presidential election more than a year away, there are still several media cycles between now and next November – as well as other pending investigations – so it’s hard to say exactly how this will impact voters’ opinion of the former President. His approval ratings went up after becoming the first president to be indicted, and that criminal trial has yet to unfold in a New York State court. Trump’s campaign told CNN that it raised $15.4 million in the weeks following his arrest.
And of course the Carroll case is not the first time Trump has been faced with allegations related to sexual misconduct. For example, in 2016, just weeks ahead of the presidential election, a tape from a decade prior was leaked in which Trump discussed sexually assaulting women. Polling at the time showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump, but ultimately it didn’t matter.
Will 2024 GOP presidential candidates seize the moment?
It appears so, at least in the case of Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor who has announced his 2024 bid. “Over the course of my over 25 years of experience in the courtroom, I have seen firsthand how a cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law can backfire,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”
However, Hutchinson has long been openly critical of Trump, a marked contrast to other current and potential Republican candidates. Fellow GOP candidate Nikki Hailey, and potential candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, have reserved their attacks for one another, sparing Trump so far.
Will the bad PR slow his endorsements?
Trump has been on a roll in the endorsement game, picking up support from members of Congress in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. As of earlier this month, according to reporting from Insider, over 50 House members and 11 senators supported Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.
The news certainly won’t speed up a potential endorsement from Sen. Kevin Cramer, who told the HuffPost, “It’s not a disqualifier, but it’s certainly not a check in the plus column.”
How does it play out at tomorrow’s CNN town hall?
Trump had already been on the schedule for a live CNN town hall on Wednesday evening with Kaitlan Collins. Trump will likely stick to his post-scandal playbook. He’s already told Fox News that the jury’s finding represents "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics