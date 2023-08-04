The Return of Luis Gutierrez (Exclusive)

Former Illinois congressman Luis Gutierrez is losing his vision.

His condition, known as macular degeneration, is slowly robbing him of his eyesight, and has already made reading and writing near impossible.

But it isn't stopping him from making a political comeback during what he sees as one of the most important moments in American history.

Gutierrez is joining CASA for the 2024 election, the largest immigration group on the East Coast, which boasts 150,000 members in 46 states and Puerto Rico, he announced to The Messenger in a wide-ranging interview.

"I'm going to be 70 this year — my eyesight, the macular degeneration of my eyes is hereditary — it's simply going to get worse," Gutierrez said. "But I'm not going to curl up on my sofa and wither away. I can still walk, I can still get on an airplane, still speak, still hear, and still be advised."

The former Chicago congressman, beloved by Latinos and immigrants in his home state and in places like Las Vegas where former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid made him a household name before his 2018 retirement, will travel the country for the group and its partners beginning in October, advocating for immigration reform and working to mobilize Latino voters from Puerto Ricans in Pennsylvania to immigrants in Georgia, and beyond.

"He’s so popular, he was one of the only champions for immigration reform, and for him to call me and say 'I want to work with you, I want to make a difference,' for me it's an honor to have this leader in our organization," said Gustavo Torres, CASA's executive director.

"In the 2024 election he's going to make a big difference for us in the Puerto Rican community in Pennsylvania," Torres added, saying he foresees using Gutierrez in roundtables across the state, as well as bringing him to Maryland and Georgia to start. He will also be a pivotal figure as the group grows its operations in Puerto Rico, which includes plans to register 18 to 25 year olds on the island to vote. "In addition to that, he is going to help us double our membership," Torres said.

Brushing Back Biden, Like He Did Obama

Former Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) march to the headquarters of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during a 2018 protest Alex Wong/Getty Images

Back in the dizzying days of the Obama era when immigration reform was a bigger priority in American politics, then-congressman Gutierrez wielded influence because of his proximity to the beating heart of the immigrant rights movement — the DREAMer activists and hunger strikers who he embraced, sat and spoke with, and was arrested alongside.

When those advocates were pushing the White House to use executive power to exercise discretion on who was a priority for deportation, Sen. Marco Rubio came up with his own plan while Obama deliberated. Many Democrats reflexively opposed it, but Gutierrez regarded a plan that lacked a path to U.S. citizenship but allowed immigrants to remain in the country as a win for the community.

That's when senior Obama aide Cecilia Muñoz called him and said "We have a Rubio problem," according to Gutierrez.

"We don’t have a Rubio problem, we have a deportation problem," Gutierrez responded. "Rubio is a solution."

He credits the push from Rubio and the complex politics of the issue with leading Obama to create the DACA program which allowed young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to receive work authorization and remain in the country.

Later, when Obama convened a group of Democratic leaders to announce a subsequent plan known as DAPA to shield the parents of DREAMers, Gutierrez says he was seated as far away from Obama as possible, separate from Sen. Bob Menendez, another person who pushed the president. But both men were impressed with Obama's plan, leading Menendez to look towards Gutierrez across the table showing the options of a thumbs up or thumbs down to the plan. When Gutierrez gave a thumbs up, they both told Obama they loved the plan.

Years later, DAPA was rescinded by the Trump administration, DACA has continually been under siege in the courts, and an overhaul of the nation's immigration laws was dead on arrival when President Joe Biden introduced legislation in the early days of his administration.

It's with this long history that Gutierrez, who warned of the clear and present danger of a second Trump presidency, takes his new post feeling underwhelmed by the Biden administration's focus — or lack thereof — on prioritizing immigration.

Former congressman Luis Gutierrez speaks to reporters before hosting a town hall meeting on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"The Democratic Party and the Biden administration have not done enough on immigration," Gutierrez said, now older, but summoning the same urgency he did in front of microphones for years, earning him the nickname El Gallito, the little rooster. "It's almost as though, at times, we are invisible to them."

Gutierrez also pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris' widely panned and short-lived tenure leading work with the Northern Triangle countries in Latin America around immigration issues, which included her declaration during a speech in Guatemala to migrants thinking of making the "dangerous trek" to the United States: "Do not come, do not come."

"When the vice president went to Central America — she was such a dynamic speaker and spokesperson as a U.S. Senator for California, I remember her being a champion for immigrant rights and I thought, 'Where was that Senator Harris as VP when she made that speech?'" he asked. "'My advice is do not come.' Here she is the daughter of two immigrants, of two people who came to this country looking for a better future. What if we had said to India and Jamaica, do not come? What kind of message would that have been? Because they did come we have her as the first Black vice president, the first woman and woman of color, which meant so much to me."

Torres acknowledged that immigration reform is not going to pass Congress, but he called on Biden to create more avenues for immigrants to remain in the country, like expanding temporary protected status (TPS) which the administration has used for 1.2 million immigrants from countries like Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nepal.

"Of course we are frustrated, not only with Biden, but because he promised us he was going to fight for comprehensive immigration reform and nothing happened. Obama said the same thing," Torres said. "However, I believe President Biden can deliver something powerful for us before the elections. TPS for Central Americans is our number one priority, and congressman Gutierrez is going to work on that hard as well, which 1.5 million people could benefit from."

The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that it is working with a "fundamentally broken immigration system" but told The Messenger the administration has led the largest expansion of lawful pathways in decades, including a "dramatic" expansion of refugee resettlement processing from the Western Hemisphere, parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, expanded Family Reunification Programs and labor visas.

The new parole processes in place for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans "have successfully screened and vetted nearly 160,000 people who have received travel authorization to enter the United States in a safe, lawful and orderly manner," DHS said in a statement.

Gutierrez said he has no interest in hurting Biden's electoral prospects but he expects CASA "will raise challenges to the Biden administration," as it has in the past.

"I expect it will be the same way that we challenged and transformed Obama," he said.

The Danger of a Second Trump Presidency: "We Will Be Singled Out"

Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) (L) and political commentator Pat Buchanan debate during a taping of "Meet the Press" at the NBC Studios in 2007. Alex Wong/Getty Images

During a long career, there were those who were not as fond of Gutierrez's political approach and public statements. He angered Bernie Sanders supporters in 2016 when he wondered publicly if Sanders even liked immigrants after a 2007 Lou Dobbs segment surfaced where the Vermont senator asked why the country needs millions of people coming into the country. He angered and irritated Obama and former administration officials with his constant public comments and framing of immigration.

He even seemed to thumb his nose at those interested in an open Democratic primary for his old seat when he abruptly went from planning for a re-election campaign to announcing his retirement and holding a press conference to anoint his successor Chuy Garcia, himself an immigrant rights advocate.

But in choosing to make his reappearance for the 2024 election, there appears to be very little downside for Gutierrez. He can swipe at Biden when he and CASA feel it is necessary to do so, speak directly to Latino voters about the dangers of a second Trump presidency, and serve as a high-profile voice in favor of immigration rights and reform at a time when there seem to be few doing so within the Democratic Party.

And so while Biden and Harris will and do come in for criticism, Gutierrez wants there to be no mistaking how dangerous he believes a second Trump term would be for the immigrant community.

"The viciousness and cruelty of our current broken immigration system will see no boundaries in terms of cruelties should Trump be re-elected, of that I have no doubt," he said, adding that civil rights for Black and gay people will also be under assault. "We won’t be alone, but we will be singled out as we were when he walked down the escalator and said Mexicans are rapists and drug dealers."

Trump rose to power behind a stringent and hardline approach to immigration and the border, one that included a controversial policy of separating children from their families. Despite this, his support from Hispanic voters rose from 2016 to 2020. But though he was willing to constantly offer red meat to his supporters around border issues during his second campaign, he lost his re-election at a time when the coronavirus and the economy were at the forefront of voters minds and immigration receded as a priority for voters.

Gutierrez wants to make immigration a priority again and plans to use his platform to shine a light on the "injustice and unfairness of our immigration system," and visit with those being harmed "so we are no longer invisible and no longer treated with indifference."

And Torres said that as CASA partner organizations see how "active" Gutierrez is, he expects they will begin to send him to other states as well to speak to Latino voters, including Latino men who even the Democratic Party acknowledges have peeled away from Biden and the party.

"It would be the height of irresponsibility if we do not respond to the fact that Latino men in particular are leaving our cause for immigration reform, for justice and fairness, and turning their backs on the political priorities I have spent my life working on," Gutierrez said.

Frank Sharry, a veteran of the immigration wars of the previous decades, compared Gutierrez to both Al Sharpton and even Martin Luther King Jr. among Hispanics in 2010 after a Pew Hispanic Center survey ranked Gutierrez the second-most-important Latino leader in the country behind Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

"He's as close as the Latino community has to a Martin Luther King figure," Sharry said at the time.

It may help explain why beyond his major priorities, an overarching goal for Gutierrez is to unite different groups under the banner of civil rights as past African-American leaders have, arguing that it is all part of the same struggle.

Gutierrez explains that this view comes easily to him because "I’ve always understood that Black lives matter, because Black people gave up their lives so one day the [Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund] could sue the Chicago city council and give me an opportunity."

He traces the origin of his political career to a MALDEF decision in 1986 to sue Chicago under the Voting Rights Act for redistricting that harmed Latino constituents, which led to his election.

Now dealing with the afflictions and rigors of age — he'll sometimes call to his wife in the middle of a story for help remembering someone's name from a decade ago — Gutierrez is crystal clear on which parts of his life are over — and the arenas he will still fight in.

"The part of my life where I place my name on the ballot, that's done," Gutierrez said. "But advocacy?"

"We have to make sure immigrant rights are connected to the rights of the LGBTQ community, to choice, to labor rights and civil rights and voting rights."