The National Implications of the Two Big Elections of the Evening

Polls are closing in just a few hours in two key primaries in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The results could give us clues as to which factions of each party have the edge heading into next year’s general election.

Here’s what we’re watching for tonight.

Kentucky Gubernatorial Primary

Voters are heading to the polls today to select the Republican nominee in what will be the most competitive gubernatorial race of 2023. $12 million has already been spent on the primary, according to AdImpact, a firm that tracks political spending.

The candidates: Twelve Republicans are looking to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, but the three most notable GOP candidates are Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Behind the ballot: Cameron is a protégé of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and was eventually expected to run for McConnell’s seat when he eventually retires. Cameron also secured former President Trump’s endorsement early in the cycle, becoming the candidate associated with the G.O.P. establishment (yes, the former president of the United States is the “establishment”), and has led most of the public polling that’s been released.

So, who’s trying to be the anti-establishment? Craft got a late endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s would-be primary challenger, who cut a robocall for Craft. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has campaigned alongside her, as well.

The attack lines: Craft, who has outspent Cameron, has tried to paint the Attorney General as soft on crime and tried to tie him to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump. A PAC allied with Cameron has fired back, painting Craft as “ultra-rich” and highlighting Trump’s endorsement.

The Democrat: Beshear, the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, defeated former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019. He raised $6.6 million for his reelection campaign, and Republicans hope to realign quickly after the expensive primary to beat Beshear’s political machine.

Philadelphia Mayoral Primary

Whoever emerges from the crowded Democratic mayoral primary tonight is likely to become the city’s next mayor, succeeding Mayor Jim Kenney.

Polling has been scant, but a survey published Thursday by Emerson College Polling showed a three-way statistical tie between former City Councilmember Helen Gym, former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker, and former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Two self-funders, Allan Domb and Jeff Brown, have poured millions of dollars into TV ads and remain in the running. So, it’s anyone’s race.

Behind the ballot: The primary has pitted progressives against moderates. Gym held a rally on Sunday with progressive powerhouses Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and is considered to be the progressive standard-bearer of the race.

Parker is backed by Philadelphia’s congressional delegation, Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle. Kenney said he voted for Parker but did not issue a formal endorsement.

Rhynhart secured key endorsements from state powerbrokers like former Philadelphia Mayors Michael Nutter and John Street, former Gov. Ed Rendell, and the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board. Rhynhart’s campaign has been compared to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, which tried to appeal to both progressive and moderate factions of the party.

The attack lines: Crime is an issue that’s defined the primary. Parker has pledged to hire more police officers, while Gym and Rhynhart would declare citywide emergencies to combat gun violence. Domb said he supports a “constitutional” stop-and-frisk policy while Brown, who founded a grocery store chain, plans to hire 1,500 new police officers.