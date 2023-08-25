Some of the Most Notable Political Mug Shots In History
Trump isn't the only politician with a famous mug shot
Donald Trump's mug shot went viral just hours after he was booked on Thursday in Fulton County, Ga., on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State.
T-shirts, mugs, underwear, and more merchandise have been made donning the now-iconic and what he reportedly wanted to be a "defiant" image of himself being booked.
This is Trump's fourth arrest of 2023, however it is the first where he took a mug shot photo, which he debuted in his return to X, formerly known as Twitter, after a nearly two-year suspension.
However, Trump isn't the only politician to face charges.
Here are some of the most notable political mug shots in history:
John Lewis
Late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., was arrested multiple times as he became an icon during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s for nonviolent activities related to bus boycotts and protests. According to the Smithsonian, Lewis was arrested at least 43 times.
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has been arrested several times since 2010. Her first arrest was for allegedly harassing her neighbor over an ongoing dispute about a dog code violation she was issued. In 2015, Boebert was arrested two more times once for a allegedly having a verbal altercation with police. Her next arrest in 2015 was for failing to appear in court, which she was arrested for again in 2016.
Boebert spent a total of 100 minutes in jail.
John Edwards
Democratic former vice presidential candidate and North Carolina Sen. John Edwards was indicted in June 2011 on federal charges for using nearly $1 million in illegal campaign funds to cover up an extramarital affair he had in 2008 while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
Rod Blagojevich
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was arrested and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on 18 felony counts of corruption after he was convicted in 2010 and 2011 for illegally trading the appointment of a U.S. Senator for $1.5 million in campaign contributions, among other benefits.
Tom DeLay
In January of 2011, former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, was sentenced to three years in prison for money laundering and diverting funds in Texas candidates' coffers in 2002.
DeLay's smiling mug shot was widely talked about as some said it made it seem like he was "eager and ready to go" to jail.
Dennis Hastert
Dennis Hastert, a former House Speaker, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 by a federal judge who called him a "serial child molester."
He pleaded guilty to crimes related to abusing multiple teenagers when he worked as a high school wrestling coach and bribery of one of the victims. If the statute of limitations hadn't already passed, prosecutors said they would have charged him with sex crimes.
H.R. Halderman
Former White House Chief of Staff for then-President Richard Nixon, H.R. Halderman spent 18 months in prison for his involvement in the infamous Watergate scandal.
He was convicted on charges of perjury, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in trying to cover up the Nixon Administration's involvement in the Watergate scandal
Rick Perry
Former Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry, the longest-serving governor in the Lone Star State's history, was indicted in 2014 after Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg was arrested and caught on video berating police officers in a drunk-driving incident.
Perry called for Lehmberg to resign after she served jail time and returned to her post, but she refused. In response to her refusal, Perry vetoed $7.5 million in federal funding for a unit overseen by Lehmberg. A grand jury indicted the governor for overstepping his legal authority with the veto.
"This indictment is nothing short of a an attack on the constitutional powers of the office of governor," Perry told supporters at the time. "There are important fundamental issues at stake, and I will not allow this attack on our system of government to stand."
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was arrested in 2008 for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving an Okaloosa Island nightclub called Swamp and getting pulled over for allegedly going 48 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
The charges were later dismissed.
Federal prosecutors later recommended in 2022 bringing charges against Gaetz in a sex-trafficking probe, but he was not charged.
Jesse Jackson Sr. / Jesse Jackson Jr.
Former D.C. Shadow Senator, The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been arrested multiple times, including in 2021 in D.C. when the Civil Rights icon was protesting for voting rights.
Jesse Jackson Jr., the son of the reverend and a former Democratic congressman, was sentenced to 30 months in prison spending $750,000 from his campaign on personal items.
Mug shot via Getty Images.
