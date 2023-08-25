Donald Trump's mug shot went viral just hours after he was booked on Thursday in Fulton County, Ga., on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State.

T-shirts, mugs, underwear, and more merchandise have been made donning the now-iconic and what he reportedly wanted to be a "defiant" image of himself being booked.

This is Trump's fourth arrest of 2023, however it is the first where he took a mug shot photo, which he debuted in his return to X, formerly known as Twitter, after a nearly two-year suspension.

However, Trump isn't the only politician to face charges.

Here are some of the most notable political mug shots in history:

John Lewis

A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for ‘white’ people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. Kypros/Getty Images

Late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., was arrested multiple times as he became an icon during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s for nonviolent activities related to bus boycotts and protests. According to the Smithsonian, Lewis was arrested at least 43 times.

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert booking photo Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has been arrested several times since 2010. Her first arrest was for allegedly harassing her neighbor over an ongoing dispute about a dog code violation she was issued. In 2015, Boebert was arrested two more times once for a allegedly having a verbal altercation with police. Her next arrest in 2015 was for failing to appear in court, which she was arrested for again in 2016.

Boebert spent a total of 100 minutes in jail.

John Edwards

In this mug shot released by the U.S. Marshals Service June 15, 2011, Former U.S. Senator John Edwards (D-NC) is seen. Edwards plead not guilty June 3, 2011 to charges of using campaign funds to help hide a mistress and the baby he had with her. U.S. Marshals Service via Getty Images

Democratic former vice presidential candidate and North Carolina Sen. John Edwards was indicted in June 2011 on federal charges for using nearly $1 million in illegal campaign funds to cover up an extramarital affair he had in 2008 while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Rod Blagojevich

In this handout, American politician Rod Blagojevich in a mug shot following his arrest on corruption charges, US, 9th December 2008. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was arrested and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on 18 felony counts of corruption after he was convicted in 2010 and 2011 for illegally trading the appointment of a U.S. Senator for $1.5 million in campaign contributions, among other benefits.

Tom DeLay

In this handout, American Republican party politician Tom DeLay in a mug shot following his arrest for money laundering, Houston, Texas, US, 20th October 2005. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images) Kypros/Getty Images

In January of 2011, former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, was sentenced to three years in prison for money laundering and diverting funds in Texas candidates' coffers in 2002.

DeLay's smiling mug shot was widely talked about as some said it made it seem like he was "eager and ready to go" to jail.

Dennis Hastert

Dennis Hastert Lake County Jail

Dennis Hastert, a former House Speaker, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 by a federal judge who called him a "serial child molester."

He pleaded guilty to crimes related to abusing multiple teenagers when he worked as a high school wrestling coach and bribery of one of the victims. If the statute of limitations hadn't already passed, prosecutors said they would have charged him with sex crimes.

H.R. Halderman

Halderman Lompoc Federal Prison

Former White House Chief of Staff for then-President Richard Nixon, H.R. Halderman spent 18 months in prison for his involvement in the infamous Watergate scandal.

He was convicted on charges of perjury, conspiracy and obstruction of justice in trying to cover up the Nixon Administration's involvement in the Watergate scandal

Rick Perry

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 19: In this handout provided by the Travis County Sheriffs Office, Texas Gov. Rick Perry poses for a mug shot photo after turning himself in to authorities at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on August 19, 2014 in Austin, Texas. Perry was indicted last Friday on felony charges of abuse of […] Travis County Sheriffs Office via Getty Images

Former Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry, the longest-serving governor in the Lone Star State's history, was indicted in 2014 after Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg was arrested and caught on video berating police officers in a drunk-driving incident.

Perry called for Lehmberg to resign after she served jail time and returned to her post, but she refused. In response to her refusal, Perry vetoed $7.5 million in federal funding for a unit overseen by Lehmberg. A grand jury indicted the governor for overstepping his legal authority with the veto.

"This indictment is nothing short of a an attack on the constitutional powers of the office of governor," Perry told supporters at the time. "There are important fundamental issues at stake, and I will not allow this attack on our system of government to stand."

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz booking photo Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was arrested in 2008 for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving an Okaloosa Island nightclub called Swamp and getting pulled over for allegedly going 48 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

The charges were later dismissed.

Federal prosecutors later recommended in 2022 bringing charges against Gaetz in a sex-trafficking probe, but he was not charged.

Jesse Jackson Sr. / Jesse Jackson Jr.

In this handout, American civil rights activist, Baptist minister, and politician Jesse Jackson in a mug shot following his arrest in Decatur, Illinois, US, December 1999. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)

Former D.C. Shadow Senator, The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been arrested multiple times, including in 2021 in D.C. when the Civil Rights icon was protesting for voting rights.

Jesse Jackson Jr., the son of the reverend and a former Democratic congressman, was sentenced to 30 months in prison spending $750,000 from his campaign on personal items.

Mug shot via Getty Images.