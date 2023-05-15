The Last Democrat in Ohio?

Norwalk, Ohio - If Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is going to win what even top members of his own party acknowledge is his hardest election yet, the senator will need voters like Richard Berger.

Berger, who attended a roundtable on veterans issues at the VFW in Norwalk last week, voted for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020. The 73-year old Vietnam veteran, however, has also consistently voted for Brown – and plans to do so again in 2024.

“He just comes across as a genuine person and not a typical politician,” Berger said. He had just watched Brown moderate a roundtable about everything from a bill he passed dealing with toxic burn pits, veteran suicide and job prospects for returning servicemembers. When asked about what drew him to Brown, Berger focused more on personality than policy.

“He doesn't come in with a swagger,” Berger said, parodying a politician by looking down his nose and shimmying his shoulders. “He is just a down-to-earth person.”

The uncommon situation of a two-time Trump voter proudly backing a Democratic senator highlights Brown’s own uniqueness – a political survivor who, while often seeking to work with Republicans, speaks like a populist, touts his progressive credentials and often votes with President Joe Biden.

The combination has worked for Brown: When he was first elected in 2006, Democrat Ted Strickland won the state’s gubernatorial race by a staggering 24 percentage points, and then Sen. Barack Obama won Ohio by over 4 percentage points two years later. After Ohio voters reelected both Obama and Brown in 2012, the state’s politics began to shift dramatically. On the back of Trump’s success with non-college educated white voters, Republicans have romped in Ohio since then, winning almost all races in the subsequent years and making Brown a tiny blue dot in a sea of red.

Trump changed Ohio

“The state changed,” Brown told the Messenger on Friday. He had just finished touring a non-profit focused on getting young people into manufacturing and other union jobs.

“There was no Trump factor in those days,” he said, reflecting on his earliest campaigns. “The country is changing.”

Brown was reluctant to talk about his reelection campaign. “Whether you believe it or not, I'm really focused on stuff like that,” he said multiple times – and declined to discuss whether this was his toughest election yet, even though it will be the first time he has run alongside a Democratic president who has almost no chance of winning Ohio.

Brown said that while “there is no question” he supports the president, when asked whether he would campaign alongside Biden, Brown said that “depends on my schedule.” Obama spent considerable time in Ohio ahead of 2012 and Brown campaigned alongside him. After Trump won the state by eight percentage points in 2020, it is highly unlikely Biden spends much time competing for the state in 2024.

Other Democrats have attempted to take Brown’s path to reelection, most notably Rep. Tim Ryan during his Senate bid in 2022. Ryan, with a populist message but little support from the national party, lost to Republican Sen. J.D. Vance by six percentage points.

That will be one key difference for Brown: National Democrats are eager to boost his candidacy. “Re-electing Senator Brown is a high priority for Senate Majority PAC,” said Sarah Guggenheimer, spokeswoman for the preeminent outside group supporting Democratic senate candidates.

Brown sees ‘entertainment’ in GOP field

A number of Republicans are already lining up to take on Brown. State Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family has owned the Cleveland Guardians for over two decades, has already declared his candidacy. So has Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland businessman. Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State, is also expected to jump into the race.

“It’s kind of entertainment,” Brown said of the growing field. “My wife tells me about it. I mean, I read the articles, particularly when they say stupid things. … It’s not a focus.”

While Republicans are eager to defeat Brown – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently put Ohio in his top four targets for 2024 – there is also a healthy respect for Brown’s staying power among Republicans in Ohio.

Steve Stivers, a former congressman from Ohio who ran Republicans' House election arm, said Brown was one of the most talented retail politicians he has seen, recalling a story about how even in a short 12-floor elevator ride that he took with Brown a few years ago, the Democratic senator “had had a short but effective conversion with all 12 people in the elevator.”

“That matters to everyday people who don’t think about who is a Republican and who is a Democrat,” Stivers told the Messenger. “His rhetoric is more moderate than his voting record, and people know his rhetoric way more than they know his voting record.”

Doug Deeken, the chair of the Wayne County Republican Party, was less complementary, asserting that it was time to take the Democrat’s career “out to pasture” – but conceded that the race to unseat him “is by no means a gimmie.”

“Anyone who thinks they just have to win the primary and they will saunter through the general is out of their mind,” said Deeken.

Brown attributes his survival in a changing Ohio to his focus on workers, something the people who have known him longest echoed.

“I know his work, I know who he is, I know what he has done,” said Tito Brown, the Democratic mayor of Youngstown, the largest city in a county that went from supporting every Democratic presidential nominee from 1976 to 2016 to backing Trump in 2020. “If he was a Sunday morning preacher, he preaches the gospel the same way every year that he has been preaching for 18 years.”

The mayor added: “With Sherrod, he does not stop preaching it. And that resonates with people.”

Often understated, Brown rejected the idea that his personality – raspy voice, somewhat frumpy suit, New Balance tennis shoes – has anything to do with his success.

“It's more how you do your job,” he said of his Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act roundtable. “It's listening, coming up with legislation, getting it passed and it is follow-up like this.”

With a smirk, he then added a friendly dig at Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a PACT Act co-sponsor and a red state Democrat running for reelection: “I don't know that personality matters in a state of 12 million like it does in an itsy, bitsy state like Montana.”