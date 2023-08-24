The First GOP Debate Saw Wild Battles, But Trump Is Still En Route to the Nomination - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

The First GOP Debate Saw Wild Battles, But Trump Is Still En Route to the Nomination

Vivek Ramaswamy starred in the debate, but Trump still holds a commanding lead in the polls and a strong grip on his party

Published |Updated
Tom LoBianco
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Donald Trump on Tucker CarlsonTucker Carlson/Twitter

MILWAUKEE — One year from now, the Republican party's pick for president will accept its nomination from the stage here in downtown Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum — and former President Donald Trump still appears to be that nominee. 

The first Republican debate of the 2024 race beat expectations on many fronts. The wild screams, boos and laughs that filled the arena felt more like “The Jerry Springer Show” than the modest performance from also-rans that was expected in the press. 

Trump also won plenty of eyeballs from his pre-taped interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson which ran on the Elon Musk site, X.com (formerly Twitter). 

The buzz in Milwaukee centered around rising GOP star and former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy — driven in no small part by Trump’s own family. (Asked who performed best, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said “Vivek, I think that I had a standout moment. He put people in their place.”) But that doesn't change the fact that Trump senior is heading into the thick of the 2024 race as the overwhelming favorite to win a third Republican nomination. 

“I thought that Vivek was funny and interesting, and in a few years, he'll probably be seasoned enough to be a major player in presidential politics,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s official surrogates, told reporters in the “spin room”, threading a needle of hyping Ramaswamy while dismissing him as someone who should wait. 

That used to be the argument Trump’s supporters reserved for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.  

Former Vice President Mike Pence had a historic performance on stage laying out how he “chose the Constitution over the president”. The crowd fell silent for a rare moment as he answered why he refused to overthrow Trump and his 2020 election loss. 

Read More

“I made it clear and hoped that the issues surrounding the 2020 election and the controversies around Jan. 6 would not come to this, come to criminal proceedings,” Pence said. “The American people deserve to know that the president asked me in his request that I reject or return votes. He asked me to put him over the Constitution and I chose the Constitution.”

And the otherwise staid and boring former vice president wowed observers when he flashed some of his sharp Irish wit taking sharp, continued shots at Ramaswamy. 

“I did not have ‘Mike Pence will keep things spicy’ on my debate bingo card,” Megyn Kelly, who famously moderated one of Fox’s debates in 2016, wrote on X.com

But it’s unlikely to shake Trump’s support with a party base that says he is a victim of the Justice Department. And Trump got support from others like Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley who attempted to split a political atom saying Pence was right on January 6th, but Trump is still a victim of the “weaponized” Justice Department.

Whatever energy for Ramaswamy or others generated in Milwaukee Wednesday night will likely be wiped away in less than 24 hours when Trump turns himself into authorities Thursday in Georgia.

This time, however, a mugshot of the former president is in the offing — driving the entirety of the race back to him and his criminal woes. The only thing unclear at the moment is whether he will put it on his campaign merchandise.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.