The First GOP Debate Saw Wild Battles, But Trump Is Still En Route to the Nomination

MILWAUKEE — One year from now, the Republican party's pick for president will accept its nomination from the stage here in downtown Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum — and former President Donald Trump still appears to be that nominee.

The first Republican debate of the 2024 race beat expectations on many fronts. The wild screams, boos and laughs that filled the arena felt more like “The Jerry Springer Show” than the modest performance from also-rans that was expected in the press.

Trump also won plenty of eyeballs from his pre-taped interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson which ran on the Elon Musk site, X.com (formerly Twitter).

The buzz in Milwaukee centered around rising GOP star and former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy — driven in no small part by Trump’s own family. (Asked who performed best, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said “Vivek, I think that I had a standout moment. He put people in their place.”) But that doesn't change the fact that Trump senior is heading into the thick of the 2024 race as the overwhelming favorite to win a third Republican nomination.

“I thought that Vivek was funny and interesting, and in a few years, he'll probably be seasoned enough to be a major player in presidential politics,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s official surrogates, told reporters in the “spin room”, threading a needle of hyping Ramaswamy while dismissing him as someone who should wait.

That used to be the argument Trump’s supporters reserved for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had a historic performance on stage laying out how he “chose the Constitution over the president”. The crowd fell silent for a rare moment as he answered why he refused to overthrow Trump and his 2020 election loss.

“I made it clear and hoped that the issues surrounding the 2020 election and the controversies around Jan. 6 would not come to this, come to criminal proceedings,” Pence said. “The American people deserve to know that the president asked me in his request that I reject or return votes. He asked me to put him over the Constitution and I chose the Constitution.”

And the otherwise staid and boring former vice president wowed observers when he flashed some of his sharp Irish wit taking sharp, continued shots at Ramaswamy.

“I did not have ‘Mike Pence will keep things spicy’ on my debate bingo card,” Megyn Kelly, who famously moderated one of Fox’s debates in 2016, wrote on X.com.

But it’s unlikely to shake Trump’s support with a party base that says he is a victim of the Justice Department. And Trump got support from others like Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley who attempted to split a political atom saying Pence was right on January 6th, but Trump is still a victim of the “weaponized” Justice Department.

Whatever energy for Ramaswamy or others generated in Milwaukee Wednesday night will likely be wiped away in less than 24 hours when Trump turns himself into authorities Thursday in Georgia.

This time, however, a mugshot of the former president is in the offing — driving the entirety of the race back to him and his criminal woes. The only thing unclear at the moment is whether he will put it on his campaign merchandise.