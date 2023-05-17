The Establishment Beats Back Their Challengers During Last Night’s Primaries

The most important primaries of 2023 concluded last night, with the political establishment beating back challengers from their left and right across the country.

The winner of the Kentucky Republican primary presented his victory as a win for former President Donald Trump, and the winner of the Democratic primary in Philadelphia beat back more progressive challengers.

Here’s what you need to know about last night’s elections.

Kentucky Governor: Daniel Cameron Wins GOP Primary

Attorney General Daniel Cameron beat back 12 challengers to secure the GOP gubernatorial nomination, setting up a marquee matchup with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The race is expected to be the most competitive race of 2023.

With more than 95 percent of the votes counted, Cameron won 47.7 percent of the vote, followed by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles with 21.7 percent and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft

Cameron, a protégé of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is one of the most prominent Black Republicans in the country. He also won former President Trump’s endorsement early in the contest. Winning both the former president’s and Senate minority leader’s endorsement was a rare feat, considering the cold relationship between the two GOP leaders.

“The Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky,” said Cameron in his victory speech. The comment was a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and has talked about the “culture of losing” in recent remarks about the state of the Republican Party.

Craft, who spent $10 million of her own money on the race, ran her campaign focused on culture war issues but ended up finishing behind Quarles, who ran a grassroots campaign that raised less than $1 million.

Cameron, in his victory speech, gave a preview of his general election strategy against Beshear, who enjoys strong approval ratings.

“Andy Beshear is resigned to live in a commonwealth where violent crime is high and the work-force participation rate is low,” Cameron said. “He is content to preside over the abandonment of our inner cities and the desolation of our rural communities.”

Beshear, who cleared two primary challengers, took aim at his Republican challengers Tuesday night and criticized their harsh rhetoric during the primary.

“Right now, somewhere in America, there is a CEO deciding where to move their business and they’re considering Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Let me ask you: Is seeing people talk down our state and our economy, insult our people and stoke divisions going to help that next company choose Kentucky? Of course not.”

Cherelle Parker Defeats More Progressive Challengers

Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker won Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night, almost guaranteeing she will become the city’s next mayor.

Public polling of the race was scant throughout, but the few surveys released showed the race as a pure tossup. Parker, a Black woman with years of experience as a state representative and city councilmember, earned her victory due to her strength in the Black neighborhoods of North and West Philadelphia.

Parker won with 33 percent of the vote, followed by former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart with 22.7 percent, and former Councilmember Helen Gym at 21.3 percent. Real estate developer Allan Domb ran strong in northeast Philadelphia but only earned 11.7 percent of the vote.

Parker, who will be the first nomination to serve as mayor was the choice of the Mayor Jim Kenney, the term-limited chief who said he voted for her but did not issue a formal endorsement. Her chief rivals for the nomination were considered more progressive candidates. Gym was endorsed by progressives powerhouses Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who rallied alongside Gym in the closing days of the primary. Three of the last four mayors backed Rhynhart, who has been compared to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and was also endorsed by the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board. Parker also defeated Allan Domb and Jeff Brown, two wealthy businessmen who poured millions into their campaigns.

Parker was unable to speak to her supporters due to a dental emergency that required “immediate attention,” but she tweeted out a message to supporters.

“I’m so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight. It’s been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling,” she said. “I’m looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor.”

An Upset in Jacksonville

Florida Democrats got a major boost Tuesday night after a dismal 2022 that saw the party sink to all-time lows.

Donna Deegan, a former TV anchor and author, won a major upset and will become the first woman to serve as mayor of Jacksonville. She beat Daniel Davis, the head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce who was endorsed by DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who is term limited.

“We made history tonight. It’s a brand new day. And you know what? Love won today,” she told a group of supporters after her victory was called by media organizations.

Jacksonville is the most populous city in Florida and the largest city in the country run by a GOP mayor. It anchors Duval County, an increasingly competitive region in the Sunshine State. While Trump carried the state in 2020 with a greater margin than he did in 2016, President Biden became the first Democratic nominee since President Carter in 1976 to carry the county.