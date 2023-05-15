The Do-Nothing Congress: Why Washington is More Dysfunctional Than Ever

Congress has long had a reputation for being dysfunctional. But by at least one key measure, this current group of lawmakers has been historically unproductive.

The Republican-controlled House and Democratic-held Senate have passed just three bills that President Joe Biden has signed into law so far this year, a pace that is well behind the same point in recent eras of divided government.

Former President Donald Trump had signed 17 new laws by May 15, 2019, after Democrats took control of the House and Republicans held the Senate. Former President Barack Obama had signed 13 new laws through mid-May in 2011, when Republicans were newly in control of the House and Democrats ran the Senate. And former President George W. Bush had signed 26 new laws by the same time in 2007, after Democrats won majorities in both chambers.

Why this matters: In an increasingly polarized political environment, there’s less incentive than ever for Democrats and Republicans to compromise. It’s a disconnect both parties will need to confront urgently as they try to find an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt in the coming weeks.

The context: Republicans ushered in a new era of divided government by winning control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate, where a 60-vote threshold is required to pass most bills.

Here is what the three bills Biden signed into law this year covered:

Terminating the Covid-19 national emergency.

Disapproving of the District of Columbia’s revised criminal code.

Requiring the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify information related to potential links between Covid-19’s origin and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Republican-led House has passed 63 bills. Many have been used as messaging tools for the party’s base, including a measure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, a Parents Bill of Rights and an energy package to lower costs.

The Democratic-controlled Senate, where four-day workweeks are commonplace, has passed 23 bills, including a repeal of authorizations for use of military force in Iraq.

Biden has also vetoed two bills Congress has sent to his desk:

A revised rule that specifies the bodies of water that fall under the scope of the Clean Water Act

A reversal of a Labor Department rule allowing money managers to consider environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions.

What Democrats are saying: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) attributed the slow start of this Congress to Democrats successfully enacting much of their agenda over the previous two years, when the party controlled both chambers, and the stalemate over raising the nation’s borrowing rate.

“Until we can get a comfort level on the paying of our bills and blueprint for our budget, it’s challenging to see us dealing with a large legislative agenda,” said Cardin, who’s been in Congress since 1987. “I wouldn’t judge it by the number of bills that are signed.”

What Republicans are saying: Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) pinpointed House Republicans’ drawn-out battle over electing a new speaker at the beginning of the year as part of the issue. The House was slow to organize after the four-day speakership saga, and the Senate was in recess for much of January.

“I anticipate that the next few months will pick up,” said Boozman, who has served in Congress in 2001. “But it has been pretty slow.”

What the polling says: A Gallup survey from April found that just 16% of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job. The low-water mark in Gallup’s polling is 9%, set in November 2013 following a government shutdown.

The bottom line: Getting a bill signed into law is not always a sign of a major accomplishment. Several of the laws signed in the opening months of 2007, 2011 and 2019, for instance, were to rename courthouses, post offices and other buildings or areas.

And policy-making is just one aspect of Congress’ role. Both chambers have also passed dozens of resolutions that do not require the president’s signature, such as a House resolution condemning the Russian military’s downing of an Air Force drone.

The Senate is also responsible for approving judges and other nominees for appointed positions throughout the federal government. Committees in both chambers have investigative powers and can hold hearings to call attention to issues of national interest. High-profile hearings this year have included testimony from officials from the social media app TikTok and the transportation company Norfolk Southern after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

And in some cases, Biden has the ability to enact his agenda with executive orders. He has signed nine executive actions this year, including one designed to to reduce gun violence.

But ultimately, Democrats and Republicans are prioritizing very different issues and very different solutions, making it difficult for any sort of consensus to be reached on major pieces of legislation.