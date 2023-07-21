The Christian Right is Looking For an Exit Ramp From Trump – But They May Not Find it in Time

Republican presidential candidate, former Vice President Mike Pence fields questions from former Fox News Television personality Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Evangelicals, the largest, most expansive bloc of voters in the Republican primary, are looking for alternatives to Donald Trump — it’s just not clear they’ll find one before Republicans start voting in Iowa in six months.

The evidence of their skittishness with backing Trump a third time in a row is mounting across the country. Organizers of a conservative conference in Georgia set for August acknowledged Thursday that Trump had not been invited, saying conservatives are already familiar with the former president.

Earlier this month, Trump snubbed a major evangelical conference in Iowa and the leader of that group, Bob Vander Plaats, said Republicans want to “turn the page” on Trump.

A few days later, the largest gathering of Christian right activists and conservative Jewish leaders didn’t even invite Trump to their event — this two years after Trump said of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu “f**k him*" and months after Trump regaled a white nationalist leader and antisemitic rap superstar at his palatial Florida resort.

“They’re looking for an out,” said one top adviser to a competing campaign. “They need someone to get close to him in the polls. Then I think you’ll see something.”

But the clock is running out fast.

The first debate is just a month away, and Iowa — where evangelicals have long proved a determining force — hosts its caucuses January 15th.

And the one candidate who at first appeared most likely to unseat Trump from atop the party, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been sliding in the polls steadily for months now, drawing comparisons to other ill-fated campaigns like former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s bid in 2016.

Which is why candidates like DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott have been tailoring much of their campaigning to winning over the Christian right.

DeSantis has touted his “anti-woke” policies as governor and other culture war positions which play well with evangelicals and even slowly warmed to talking about his signing of a six-week abortion ban in the state. Pence filled his pre-campaigning for the White House the last two years with regular stops at churches and regaling students at Christian right colleges like Liberty University and Hillsdale College. And Scott, sometimes dubbed “America’s pastor,” filled his campaign launch with soaring rhetoric and nods to his own faith.

To outsiders, it’s long been hard to grasp the concept of how hard right moralists, who push for strident anti-abortion measures and preach the importance of the traditional nuclear family of decades past — heterosexual, stable and pious — would ever support someone who cheated on multiple women, is under criminal indictment for allegations he hid an affair with a pornstar and used to support Democratic causes including pro-abortion rights candidates.

But starting from the spring of 2016, after it became clear that Trump would likely secure the Republican nomination, Christian right leaders dropped their opposition and adopted a new stance built on the idea that Trump, as some Republicans have long said, “may be an asshole, but he’s their asshole.”

And despite his many personal failings, Trump delivered many of the movement's long-sought goals.

His three nominees to the Supreme Court helped overturn federal guarantees of abortion rights, ushering in a new era across the country. Trump moved the the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, long a goal among Christian right leaders.

Longtime allies of Pence, who has struggled to regain the support of evangelical voters he helped deliver to Trump’s flock seven years ago, explained the dynamic in my book, “Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House.”

Pence, they said, was akin to the faithful servant anointed by God to protect his people — a biblical Joseph or Daniel. And Trump was the tyrant, like the pharaoh or Cyrus, an unwitting tool of God, though clearly not godly himself.

And indeed, the vast majority of self-identified evangelicals — a sweeping term that encompasses everyone from fiery Southern Baptists to more staid and reserved Midwest practitioners — still support Trump overwhelmingly.

Polling by Monmouth University found that self-identified evangelicals initially preferred DeSantis to Trump in a head-to-head matchup, 51% to 44%, in February, but by the following month that dynamic had flipped with evangelicals supporting Trump over DeSantis 51% to 42%

“There is a strong pro-Trump sentiment among some of the same people who supported him in 2016 and 2020. Robert Jeffress, Mike Huckabee, Paula White, Mark Burns, and James Dobson have either endorsed him or come pretty close to an endorsement,” said John Fea, an American History professor at Messiah College in Pennsylvania and author of the book “Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump” detailing why Christian right voters lined up for Trump before.

One of the largest groups of politically active Christian right leaders, the Faith and Freedom Coalition, effectively coronated Trump at their annual conference at the posh Washington Hilton last month.

Trump responded from the stage by saying he was their martyr.

“I’m being indicted for you,” he said, to raucous applause.

But Trump’s opponents in the expansive field of candidates are still biding their time, looking for an opening. The first two criminal indictments of any former president in American history — revealed in rapid succession this year — only served to cement Trump’s support among roughly half the party.

But his latest legal jeopardy, for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss and spurring his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6th, has ginned up some optimism that perhaps finally he can be toppled as the favorite of the evangelical faithful.

“If for some reason Trump does not get the nomination, the Christian Right transition to DeSantis, Pence, or Scott would be seamless,” Fea said.