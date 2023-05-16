The Campaign to Turn Kamala Harris’ Fortunes Around

As President Joe Biden gears up for reelection amid growing concerns about his age and stamina, Democrats are working to shore up his running mate’s shaky reputation.

Recently, the White House has explored ways to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris’ image. Two of the vice president’s top aides — Stephanie Young and Kirsten Allen — joined broader White House meetings late last month with television analysts and strategists, three attendees told The Messenger.

During a couple of those sessions, some attendees asked about boosting Harris' profile over the next two years.

“She did not walk into this job credentialed and there’s an acknowledgement that it needs to happen,” said one attendee, who was granted anonymity to discuss private meetings.

Harris had a tumultuous start in the administration, struggling to find her footing on key policy issues and retain staff, causing a long-running narrative of instability in her orbit. Now, Democrats who have been underwhelmed by Harris’s performance as vice president wonder if she has what it takes to take on a more prominent role effectively.

“People in the Democratic caucus had such high hopes for the vice president after she was elected,” one Democratic lawmaker on Capitol Hill told The Messenger in an interview, pointing to Harris’ high approval ratings as she took office in 2021. “It’s been a huge fall over two years and I don’t think that was inevitable. There were a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”

The lawmaker, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitivity around Harris’ performance, echoed what more than 20 Democratic strategists, donors and other operatives said in interviews with The Messenger about their concerns with the vice president heading into the 2024 campaign.

One ally close to the Biden White House said Harris is “the best she’s been” in recent months as she has taken on the abortion issue.

“But do I think she’s ready to step in and be the president or could she take over the campaign and is she the heir apparent the way Hillary [Clinton] was for [Barack] Obama? The answer is no,” the ally said. “She does not get us there.”

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients pointed to Harris' efforts on an array of issues as evidence of her effectiveness.

"D.C. can be a bubble. You know how to burst that bubble? Get out of D.C.," Zients said. "Go see the vice president rally to protect reproductive rights in Reno, Nevada or announce new jobs in Dalton, Georgia."

"Every day, you will see the vice president in action, advising the president on every issue under the sun and lacing up to fight on behalf of the American people," Zients added.

Ron Klain, a longtime Biden aide who served as White House chief of staff until earlier this year, told The Messenger that the role of vice presidents historically comes with scrutiny.

"It's a job that has a 'kick me' sign on it," Klain said.

He added that Harris has done "a lot of important and good work" and will gain increased visibility as she hits the campaign trail for the 2024 cycle.

"She'll be a very, very good addition to the ticket in 2024," Klain said, adding that Harris is "compelling" when she speaks about the economy and small business in addition to her highly visible role on abortion.

But with Biden, the oldest person ever elected president, turning 81 later this year, Democrats say Harris needs to show voters that she has the ability to assume the role of commander-in-chief should something go wrong for Biden.

“Now is the time to convince Americans that if she had to step in, she could,” said Howard Dean, former Vermont governor and former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Polls have consistently shown that Harris’s support among the public is underwater. A recent survey from The Economist and YouGov found that 37 percent of Americans said Harris was qualified to be president, while 48 percent said she was not.

Republicans have seen this as an opportunity to push that narrative that a vote for Biden would essentially be a vote for Harris. Last month, GOP candidate Nikki Haley cast doubt on Harris’ abilities to be the next president during an appearance on Fox News.

“The idea that he would make it until 86-years-old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said. “But really, are we willing to say we’re OK with a President Kamala Harris?”

Basil Smikle, the Democratic strategist who is the director of the public policy program at Hunter College, said Harris’ issues can be traced to when she ran for president in 2020.

“She suspended her campaign in December before any vote was cast so voters didn’t get to know her as well before Biden chose her as a running mate,” Smikle said.

“And early in her time as vice president, stories about problems in her office kept her from being pushed to the forefront,” he added. “Part underutilization due to internal politics and part not enough facetime with voters prior to the White House.

Rebecca Morin contributed reporting.