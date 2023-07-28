The 2024 arms race for the Republican nomination is built on capturing small-dollar donors – and as with almost everything else in the GOP, Donald Trump is king.

The former president has poured almost one-fifth of his $13.4 million campaign spending into maintaining that lead among small donors, outspending all other candidates, according to a review of the latest FEC filings.

Trump’s team has funneled $2.6 million of that larger sum to a digital marketing firm, Campaign Inbox, which rose to prominence after the 2016 election by creating new ways to reach small-dollar donors, those giving less than $200 at a time to a campaign.

The strategy seems uniquely designed to wall off a vital resource for his opponents – depriving them of recurring money for their campaigns and making it harder for them to accrue the 40,000-donor minimum to qualify for the GOP debate next month. That’s significant because many Republicans see reaching the debate stage as instantly legitimizing the candidates who manage it.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the crowd after taking the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump’s donor ploy echoes the way he relentlessly stole focus, and critical “earned media,” from others in the wide-open Republican field in 2016 through incessant dial-ins to cable networks, tweeting, chaos-laden rallies and nonstop scandals.

This time, Trump’s done the same thing with the ever-shrinking pool of small-dollar donors, who are exhausted from years of being pressed – most often by Trump himself – with abusive text messages and emails stating how disappointed the Republican Party icon would be if he didn’t get $5 before an arbitrary midnight deadline.

Trump now owns a list of 4 million small-dollar donors, which has effectively boxed out his opponents, said one veteran Republican digital strategist. An Axios analysis of campaign records found that Trump garnered 81.8% of his donations from that small-dollar donor pool, far ahead of his opponents.

“He has created a hurdle that has insulated him because he has this giant donor file,” the digital strategist told The Messenger.

Seven Republican candidates have made it to the debate stage so far – in what’s been seen as the first clear marker of legitimacy in a field overrun by entrants, and the best chance for anyone looking to unseat Trump to capture the zeitgeist.

The Republican National Committee set up new hurdles to keep the stage manageable — mandating that candidates show at least 1% support in the polls and donations from at least 40,000 separate people and pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee.

Out of more than 67,000 donations to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign so far, about 60,800 of those were less than $200, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Haley announced that she had met the threshold and would be onstage.

Some GOP candidates like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy have poured money into getting those hard to come by small donations. Burgum has offered donors $20 for every $1 they give to his campaign. Ramaswamy’s campaign is paying donors to find additional supporters. These tactics are motivated by the fact that just having the donor is more valuable than the donation itself.

“North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appears to be paying supporters to become grassroots donors to his campaign,” veteran digital strategist Kyle Tharp wrote in his FWIW newsletter, where he broke the news of Burgum’s play.

But the bigger gambit is a long-running, but little understood loop between the campaigns and powerful firms which traffic in email lists, selling them or renting them to candidates who pay anywhere from 80% of every donation to up to 150% of each donation back to the firm that owns the emails.

The tradeoff is the presidential campaigns get to keep the donors in their own valuable list, which they often then rent to future candidates – keeping the money to the political consultant class flowing nicely, according to veteran Republican consultants who spoke with The Messenger.

“It will cost them more money than the dollar (that’s donated), but if you get on the stage you’re legitimized,” said one Republican close to Trump and a veteran campaign strategist.

Meaning that even as Trump continues flashing the showmanship that he may not appear on the debate stage, he’s keeping many of his opponents — potentially even former Vice President Mike Pence — from appearing there either.