    Texts Show DeSantis and Parnas Were Closer Than Previously Known: Report

    "This is another recycled narrative that has been proven wrong many times over," DeSantis' spokesperson said.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas worked more closely together than previously disclosed, according to texts obtained by Reuters.

    The 63 text messages were sent from DeSantis to Parnas between May and October 2018, when the Florida Republican was running for governor. Parnas spoke to Reuters and provided the texts.

    When Parnas was arrested in 2019 for suspected conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws, DeSantis denied close involvement with the business man, saying Parnas "was just like any other donor, nothing more than that.”

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
    (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
    But DeSantis actually sent more than 20 texts asking Parnas for "introductions, advice and other fundraising help" during his campaign run, Reuters reported.

    On top of helping recruit other donors to contribute to the DeSantis campaign, Parnas — through his company — donated $50,000.

    Parnas was also an associate of Rudy Giuliani, who in 2018 was an attorney for then president Donald Trump.

    Months before the governor's race, “Ron DeSantis approached me at the Trump International Hotel and introduced himself, telling me that he was told to come meet me because I was very close with Donald Trump,” Parnas told the publication.

    The texts even showed how DeSantis and Parnas brainstormed a tweet, to be posted by Giuliani, condemning DeSantis' 2018 rival, Andrew Gillum.

    In October 2019, after Parnas was indicted, DeSantis, who was governor by that point, returned Parnas' donation to the government, the publication reported.

    DeSantis' spokesperson said of the previously unreported account: "This is another recycled narrative that has been proven wrong many times over."

    Parnas told Reuters that he shared the texts because he's still upset with DeSantis: “I didn’t just look at him as the governor - he was my friend.”

    In 2022, Parnas was sentenced to 20 months in prison. After four months in prison, he is serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

