Texas Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Judge in Trump Election Trial: Feds
The charge stems from a voicemail the woman allegedly left for the judge on Aug. 5
A Texas woman accused of threatening to kill the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election fraud case is facing a federal charge.
Federal investigators allege Abigail Jo Shry left a voicemail in which she threatened to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX, on Aug. 5, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Chutkan is presiding over Trump's third criminal trial.
Shry, in addition to threatening both Chutkan and Lee by name, also threatened "the LGBTQ community, and other democratic parties" when leaving a message on Chutkan's chambers phone line, according to the complaint.
The message started with Shry allegedly saying "Hey, you stupid slave" followed by a racial epithet. She then "threatened to kill anyone who went after former President Trump," which included a "direct threat" to kill Lee, "all democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community," the complaint alleged.
"You are in our sights, we want to kill you," Shry allegedly said in the voicemail to Chutkan's chambers.
She later reportedly stated "If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch" and "you will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it," according to the document.
Shry, a resident of Alvin, Texas, allegedly admitted to Department of Homeland Security investigators she had placed the call, according to the complaint.
She also allegedly told investigators that she had no plans to travel to Washington, D.C. or Houston to follow through on her threats, but said "if Sheila Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry."
She has been charged with one felony count of transmitting a threat to injure another person. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.
She was held without bond during a preliminary hearing on Monday, WUSA reported. A full bond hearing is set for Sept. 13 in the Southern District of Texas.
