Texas Supreme Court Rejects Harris County Request to Run November Election

The Texas Supreme Court has denied a request form Harris County to establish an emergency order allowing the Harris County Elections Administrators office to run the November election.

If it had been allowed, the request would have temporarily implemented a new state law abolishing the elections administrator, however, the state's high court ruled against the emergency order on Tuesday.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1 and puts County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and the Harris County Tax Assessor Collector Ann Harris Bennett in charge of the election.

"I am disappointed that the Texas Supreme Court is quietly allowing the legislature to illegally target Harris County, instead of considering the arguments and timely deciding whether Senate Bill 1750 violates the constitution," Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said in a statement on the court's decision.

Menefee said that attorneys learned of the ruling from the media and not the court itself.

"From the start Republican legislators pushed this law abolishing the Harris County Elections Administrator's Office to undermine local elections and score political points on the backs of the good people who run them," his statement continued.

The Harris County Republican Party sued Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum after several issues with the elections process arose including polling locations running out of ballots and voting machine errors.

There are currently multiple cases in the state filed by Republican candidates who lost their races due to error in the November 2022 election.