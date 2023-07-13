Texas Sued Over TikTok Ban, Plaintiffs Call Move First Amendment Violation - The Messenger
Politics
Texas Sued Over TikTok Ban, Plaintiffs Call Move First Amendment Violation

The lawsuit also argues the ban "compromises academic freedom"

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Photo: Chesnot/Getty ImagesChesnot/Getty Images

Republican Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, along with other state officials, were sued on Thursday by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, who is challenging the Lone Star State's current ban on TikTok.

Last year, Abbott signed a law banning state employers from using the social media giant on state-owned operating systems and state-issued devices, as well as on personal devices used to deal with state matters.

The suit argues that the ban "compromises academic freedom and impedes vital research," beyond infringing on the First Amendment.

The First Amendment Institute filed on behalf of academics, journalists and researchers of the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, who study the impact of technology on society.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the institute, said in a statement the ban "is not a sensible or constitutional response to concerns about data-collection and disinformation.”

“Texas must pursue its objectives with tools that don’t impose such a heavy burden on First Amendment rights," Jaffer said. "Privacy legislation would be a good place to start.”

They also argue in the lawsuit that TikTok is "immensely popular communications platform," which makes is a vital research subject for the coalition, which include faculty from state schools of research programs that are state-funded.

Similar bans on TikTok exist in 35 other states, not to mention bans imposed by specific universities.

In Montana, the first state to ban the app, two lawsuits are also arguing that a TikTok ban violates free speech rights — both funded by ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, R, signed the measure that would take effect on January 1 and would ban TikTok from being downloaded in the state completely.

