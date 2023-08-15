Texas Seeks Repayment of Millions From Planned Parenthood - The Messenger
Politics
Texas Seeks Repayment of Millions From Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has called the lawsuit 'baseless' and 'politically motivated'

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The state of Texas is seeking millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements from Planned Parenthood in a lawsuit.

The case concerns funding Planned Parenthood received for health services before the state removed the organization from its Medicaid program in 2021. Texas claims Planned Parenthood defrauded the state's Medicaid system by receiving payment for birth control and other health care services during that time.

The two parties set a hearing Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kascmaryk, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Planned Parenthood has called the lawsuit "baseless" and "politically motivated." The organization says a judgement could result in the group having to pay more than $1 billion.

The logo of Planned Parenthood is seen outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 30, 2019, the last location in the state performing abortions. - A US court weighed the fate of the last abortion clinic in Missouri on May 30, with the state hours away from becoming the first in 45 years to no longer offer the procedure amid a nationwide push to curtail access to abortion. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Planned Parenthood could be forced to pay millions of dollars if found guilty.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
