Texas Seeks Repayment of Millions From Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood has called the lawsuit 'baseless' and 'politically motivated'
The state of Texas is seeking millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements from Planned Parenthood in a lawsuit.
The case concerns funding Planned Parenthood received for health services before the state removed the organization from its Medicaid program in 2021. Texas claims Planned Parenthood defrauded the state's Medicaid system by receiving payment for birth control and other health care services during that time.
The two parties set a hearing Tuesday in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew Kascmaryk, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Planned Parenthood has called the lawsuit "baseless" and "politically motivated." The organization says a judgement could result in the group having to pay more than $1 billion.
