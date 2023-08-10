Texas Republicans in Congress Refuse to Fund Homeland Security Without Additional Border Security

A group of 15 Texas Republicans in the House of Representatives led by Rep. Chip Roy have vowed not to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security without accompanying changes in border policy and the removal of the current secretary of Homeland Security.
“The State of Texas is bearing the brunt of a national crisis at our southern border directly resulting from the unlawful and irresponsible actions of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas,” the group wrote in an open letter to fellow members of Congress.
In the letter, they called on President Joe Biden to sign H.R. 2, a bill that limits the number of migrants who can claim asylum and funds the building of a border wall or “similar strong border security legislation.” The group also called for Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to leave office, either voluntarily or involuntarily.
“Simply put, no member of Congress should agree to fund a federal agency at war with his state and people,” the letter reads. “No border security, no funding.”
With 15 votes and the Republicans only holding four seats above the 218 needed for a majority, the Texans can block any legislation that comes up without bipartisan support.
Joining Roy in signing the letter were Reps. Brian Babin, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Randy Weber, Beth Van Duyne, Nathaniel Moran, Michael Burgess, Michael Cloud, Lance Gooden, Troy Nehls, Pete Sessions, Ronny Jackson, Pat Fallon and Morgan Luttrell.
