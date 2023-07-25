Texas Professor Faced Investigation, Potential Firing After Criticizing Lt. Gov: Report

Texas A&M professor Joy Alonzo found herself facing an investigation and potential firing after she criticized Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in a lecture earlier this year, according to a new report.
Alonzo gave a March visiting lecture to the University of Texas Medical Branch on the opioid crisis. Mentioning Patrick reportedly earned the teacher a complaint, the Texas Tribune was first to report on Tuesday.
According to messages obtained by the Tribune, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp was in direct contact with Patrick about Alonzo's alleged criticism.
"Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week," Sharp allegedly texted directly to Patrick following the speech and a complaint from a student with a family connection to the school's leadership.
The student accused Alonzo of disparaging the lieutenant governor in her remarks. The student is the daughter of Texas land commissioner Dawn Buckingham, according to the Tribune, who has a long relationship with Patrick.
Patrick's own office allegedly sent Alonzo's official bio over to Sharp to flag the comments.
The Messenger did not receive an immediate response from Texas A&M or Alonzo after reaching out for comment.
Only hours after Alonzo's lecture, an email was reportedly sent out distancing the school from her criticism of Patrick.
It is unknown exactly what Alonzo's comments were, with one person only recalling a vague reference to his office during the lecture in comments to the Tribune.
Alonzo ultimately kept her job after the investigation, and a spokesperson for the school defended the contact between Sharp and Patrick.
"It is not unusual to respond to any state official who has concerns about anything occurring at the Texas A&M System," Texas A&M University System spokesperson Laylan Copelin told the Tribune.
The report follows news that Texas A&M University president M. Katherine Banks resigned protesting failing to hire a professor to lead its journalism program.
The professor, Kathleen McElroy, said the terms of her offer changed when there was backlash to her past diversity and equity work.
