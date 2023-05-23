Texas Legislature Passes Law Banning Diversity Offices at State Colleges
The measure would also ensure no preference for diversity hires and ban diversity training.
Texas could soon become the second state in the nation with a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state universities, after the Texas legislature passed the bill 83-62 on Monday.
The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. If signed, Texas will join Florida in curbing its diversity and inclusion in education efforts.
The measure includes: prohibiting diversity and inclusion offices on public university campuses, ensuring no preference is made for diversity hires and banning diversity training.
- Minnesota Lawmakers Strike Deal To Make Public Colleges Free
- Texas Bill Abolishing Harris County Elections Administrator Heads to Governor’s Desk
- Texas Police Officer Shot and Killed Responding to Domestic Violence Call
- When States Outlaw Critical Race Theory, They Outlaw Training Social Workers
- DeSantis Signs Law Banning DEI, Calls It ‘Discrimination, Exclusion and Indoctrination’
“Conservatives began this session by recognizing this simple truth: Texas has allowed leftist to infiltrate our universities for far too long," Republican state Rep. Tony Tinderholt told the House on Monday.
He continued, "If you’re voting to keep these people on the Texas tax payroll at these universities, you are complicit in their subversion."
Democratic state Rep. Alma Allen voted against the bill, arguing that it harkened back to a time of segregation in schools. “This is 2023 — 2023! — and we are still fighting for the rights that we fought for in 1954,” she said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics