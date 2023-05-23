Texas Legislature Passes Law Banning Diversity Offices at State Colleges

Texas could soon become the second state in the nation with a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state universities, after the Texas legislature passed the bill 83-62 on Monday.

The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. If signed, Texas will join Florida in curbing its diversity and inclusion in education efforts.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The measure includes: prohibiting diversity and inclusion offices on public university campuses, ensuring no preference is made for diversity hires and banning diversity training.

“Conservatives began this session by recognizing this simple truth: Texas has allowed leftist to infiltrate our universities for far too long," Republican state Rep. Tony Tinderholt told the House on Monday.

He continued, "If you’re voting to keep these people on the Texas tax payroll at these universities, you are complicit in their subversion."

Democratic state Rep. Alma Allen voted against the bill, arguing that it harkened back to a time of segregation in schools. “This is 2023 — 2023! — and we are still fighting for the rights that we fought for in 1954,” she said.