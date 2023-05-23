The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Texas Legislature Passes Law Banning Diversity Offices at State Colleges

    The measure would also ensure no preference for diversity hires and ban diversity training.

    Published
    Kelly Rissman
    Texas could soon become the second state in the nation with a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state universities, after the Texas legislature passed the bill 83-62 on Monday.

    The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. If signed, Texas will join Florida in curbing its diversity and inclusion in education efforts.

    Gov. Greg Abbott
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    The measure includes: prohibiting diversity and inclusion offices on public university campuses, ensuring no preference is made for diversity hires and banning diversity training.

    “Conservatives began this session by recognizing this simple truth: Texas has allowed leftist to infiltrate our universities for far too long," Republican state Rep. Tony Tinderholt told the House on Monday.

    He continued, "If you’re voting to keep these people on the Texas tax payroll at these universities, you are complicit in their subversion."

    Democratic state Rep. Alma Allen voted against the bill, arguing that it harkened back to a time of segregation in schools. “This is 2023 — 2023! — and we are still fighting for the rights that we fought for in 1954,” she said.

