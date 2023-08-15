Texas Judge Puts Temporary Block on Law Eliminating Harris County Elections Office

A Texas judge temporarily blocked a law on Tuesday that would eliminate the position of chief election official in Harris County.

Senate Bill 1750 was to take effect on September 1 — about two months before the start of the state's early voting — and would eliminate the elections department in the county — meaning that election duties would be transferred to the county clerk and the tax assessor-collector.

Harris County includes the city of Houston and is the state's most populous county with over 4.7 million people. The county is heavily Democratic.

Travis County District Judge Karin Crump blocked the law after a Harris County attorney filed a lawsuit against the legislation, arguing it was unconstitutional, as it would single out a county in the state. Crump agreed.

“Not only will this transfer lead to inefficiencies, disorganization, confusion, office instability, and increased costs to Harris County, but it will also disrupt an election that the Harris County [elections administrator] has been planning for months," Crump said, as reported by the Texas Tribune. "The Harris County Clerk and the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector have had no role in preparing for the November Election.”

Right after the judge's ruling on Tuesday, the Texas attorney general’s office appealed the ruling.

The bill was originally proposed by Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt to address what happened in the county during the 2022 general elections, when Harris County had to deal with problematic voting machines, paper ballot shortages and long waiting times.