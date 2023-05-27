Texas House Votes 121-23 to Impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton late Saturday afternoon.

He now faces a trial in the Texas Senate. Paxton will immediately be suspended from his duties until the trial is concluded.

It was the first such impeachment since 1975, noted the Texas Tribune

During the hours-long discussion before the vote, critics argued that the impeachment process was rushed as the articles were filed just this week. Some lawmakers asked for more of a grand jury-style procedure with witnesses directly testifying.

State Rep. Andrew Murr (R) noted that the House vote was simply to decide whether there would be a "trial" in the state Senate.

"Trial does not occur in the House. Trial occurs in the Senate," he said.

Lawmakers filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton on Thursday following a probe into allegations that he misused funds and the power of his office.

During Saturday's process, state Rep. Charlie Geren (R) alleged Paxton had been personally contacting members of the House, warning them of repercussions should he be impeached.

Fellow state Rep. Eddie Morales (D) announced later he would be filing to add abuse of power to the charge document because of that allegation.

"I will be submitting journal statement to amend charge document to include abuse of power, intimidation of house members, and Senate jury tampering in light of @charliegeren statements that AG Paxton called and threatened house and senate members," Morales tweeted.

Paxton was reelected in November despite being under indictment for securities fraud charges for allegedly convincing investors to buy stock in a tech firm without disclosing that he would be compensated.

He was also accused of bribery and corruption by multiple whistleblowers and agreed to pay a $3.3 million settlement in that case.

Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.

The House Investigating Committee wrote in a Thursday memo that the inquiry into the Texas attorney general began in March when he asked for state funds to pay the $3.3 million to settle the wrongful termination lawsuit.

The whistleblowers claimed they were fired after accusing Paxton of accepting bribes and using his office to help friend and wealthy donor Nate Paul, a real estate developer and founder of World Class Holdings.

Paxton was accused of trying to intervene in an investigation into Paul, changing a ruling on COVID-19 restrictions to benefit him, and more.

"We cannot over-emphasize the fact that, but for Paxton's own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement over his wrongful conduct, Paxton would not be facing impeachment by the House," the memo reads.

Paxton called for supporters to show up outside the Texas House on Saturday and said the articles of impeachment were politically motivated.

"They have denied me the opportunity to present the evidence which contradicts their politically motivated narrative, and they are showcasing their absolute contempt for the electoral process," he told reporters Friday.

Paxton is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. Numerous Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Donald Trump Jr., publicly condemned the impeachment effort on Saturday.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Donald Trump warned the Texas House that he would "fight" them if they voted to impeach Paxton.

"Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed — I will fight you if it does. It is the Radical Left Democrats, RINOS, and Criminals that never stop. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!" the former president wrote.