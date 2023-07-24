Texas Governor Defies Biden Administration Request to Remove Floating Border Barriers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to remove floating barriers from the Rio Grande River after the Department of Justice threatened legal action.

Abbott, a Republican, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday defending the state's "right to defend its borders."

"Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused," Abbott wrote. "Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Abbott's administration place barbed wire and large anchored buoys to prevent migrants from crossing the Rio Grande, prompting the lawsuit threat from the DOJ.

Abbott cites previous three letters he sent Biden about the issue since 2022.

"To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry," the Texas governor said.