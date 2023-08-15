Texas Gov Greg Abbott Tells Woman to ‘Go Back to Australia’ After American Flag Complaint

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday recommended an Australia woman grab a ticket back to her own country after hearing her complain about "too many American flags."

Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter to respond to a TikTok user named Mia Chloe, whose handle is @meanderwithmia, and often posts about travel.

Chloe said she's rarely seen the Australian flag and told Americans to be more "humble."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference earlier this year. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"I'm just going to say it. There are too many American flags. They're on houses. They're on cars. Some are on couch cushions. You're the only country that I know that does this," Chloe said.

Abbott responded to the video with a simple recommendation.

"Go back to Australia," he wrote, adding eight American flag emojis.

Chloe received so much backlash to her post that she deactivated her TikTok account.