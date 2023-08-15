Texas Gov Greg Abbott Tells Woman to ‘Go Back to Australia’ After American Flag Complaint
The TikTok user deleted her account after receiving so much backlash for her post
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday recommended an Australia woman grab a ticket back to her own country after hearing her complain about "too many American flags."
Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter to respond to a TikTok user named Mia Chloe, whose handle is @meanderwithmia, and often posts about travel.
Chloe said she's rarely seen the Australian flag and told Americans to be more "humble."
"I'm just going to say it. There are too many American flags. They're on houses. They're on cars. Some are on couch cushions. You're the only country that I know that does this," Chloe said.
Abbott responded to the video with a simple recommendation.
"Go back to Australia," he wrote, adding eight American flag emojis.
- Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths
- Bus Full of Migrants Sent by Greg Abbott Arrives in Philadelphia
- DOJ Asks Judge to Order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Remove Illegal Floating Barrier from Rio Grande
- Greg Abbott Appoints Temporary Attorney General After State House Voted to Impeach Ken Paxton
- Texas Gov. Abbott Buses Migrants to Los Angeles, Promises that More Will be Sent
- Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Law Shutting Down Diversity Offices at Public Universities
Chloe received so much backlash to her post that she deactivated her TikTok account.
