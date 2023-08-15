Texas Gov Greg Abbott Tells Woman to ‘Go Back to Australia’ After American Flag Complaint - The Messenger
Politics.
Texas Gov Greg Abbott Tells Woman to ‘Go Back to Australia’ After American Flag Complaint

The TikTok user deleted her account after receiving so much backlash for her post

Zachary Leeman
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday recommended an Australia woman grab a ticket back to her own country after hearing her complain about "too many American flags."

Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter to respond to a TikTok user named Mia Chloe, whose handle is @meanderwithmia, and often posts about travel.

Chloe said she's rarely seen the Australian flag and told Americans to be more "humble."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference earlier this year.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"I'm just going to say it. There are too many American flags. They're on houses. They're on cars. Some are on couch cushions. You're the only country that I know that does this," Chloe said.

Abbott responded to the video with a simple recommendation.

"Go back to Australia," he wrote, adding eight American flag emojis.

Chloe received so much backlash to her post that she deactivated her TikTok account.

