Texas GOP Lt. Gov. Patrick Issues Discovery Order in Paxton Impeachment Trial
Politics.
Texas GOP Lt. Gov. Patrick Issues Discovery Order in Paxton Impeachment Trial

The Texas House has refused share the proper and the documents required by law, according to Paxton's lead attorney Tony Buzbee.

Published
Kayla Gallagher
Ken PaxtonDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R, on Wednesday issued a discovery order in the impeachment trial for suspended GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton's attorney had submitted a motion to Patrick asking the Senate to adhere to due process procedures before the attorney general's impeachment trial on Sept. 5.

Thus far, the Texas House has refused to share the documents, lead PAxton attorney Tony Buzbee said on Wednesday.

Paxton's attorneys previously filed a motion for a pretrial scheduling order on July 7. The discovery order requests that Patrick issue a discovery schedule and require all parties to follow it.

“The House Managers appointed by [Speaker Dade] Phelan, including Andrew Murr, continue to disregard individual rights and due process guaranteed by the United States and the Texas Constitution by withholding basic information they are legally required to disclose,” Buzbee said.

He continued: “We have demanded this information to which Attorney General Ken Paxton is entitled. In every court in the country, this type of information would be freely exchanged by prosecutors, and we have demanded that it be produced. The House has ignored our demands and the Attorney General’s constitutional rights."

Patrick has yet to issue a ruling on the motion, a spokesperson for Paxton’s attorneys told The Center Square, a Texas news source.

“Due to these refusals, the House Mangers have abandoned the rule of law and have demonstrated nothing but contempt and disrespect for the Texas Senate as they openly mock the process and rules adopted by the upper chamber,” Buzbee said. “It is imperative that the Senate take immediate action to force the House Managers to follow the law.”

The impeachment trial of Paxton, who denies any wrongdoing, will determine if he abused his power as attorney general while in office.

