Texas, Florida, California Have Most Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness: White House - The Messenger
Politics.
Texas, Florida, California Have Most Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness: White House

Other states with large approved eligibility brackets include New York, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
President Joe Biden is joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (L) as he announces new actions to protect borrowers on June 30, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House announced Tuesday that Texas, California, and Florida have the most borrowers eligible for the Biden Administration's debt relief through income-driven repayment (IDR).

The Biden Administration announced last Friday that they will provide $39 billion in student loan debt relief for over 800,000 borrowers who are on IDR plans where the government will cancel any remaining debt after payments have been made for 20 to 25 years.

Now, the White has released state-by-state date showing that borrowers who are most likely eligible for this new forgiveness initiative are in three states with some of the largest populations in the nation.

Over $9 billion in debt eligibility belongs to student borrowers in Texas, Florida, and California who have already been approved for IDR discharge. In Texas, 63,730 students borrowers make up $3.1 billion worth of eligibility. In Florida, 56,930 students borrowers are over $3 billion worth of eligibility and in California, there are 61,890 borrowers who have been approved for IDR discharge making up another $3 billion worth of eligibility.

Other states with large approved eligibility brackets include New York, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan.

After the Supreme Court struck down Biden's student debt relief program that would provide of $20,000 of loan forgiveness for borrowers last month, the administration has been working on ways to work around the ruling to still provide aid for people with federal loans.

