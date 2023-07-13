Texas Families, Health Care Workers Sue Over Transgender Care Ban

Multiple families of transgender minors and health care workers filed suit on Thursday to block a Texas ban on gender affirming medical care in the state.
The ban was passed earlier this year and is set to take effect in the fall. The ban, Senate Bill 14, bars medical professionals from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries to transgender minors.
The lawsuit argues the law violates the Texas Constitution by discriminating against one group and notes that the same medical care can be provided for conditions that are not gender dysphoria.
"Both clinical experience and multiple medical and scientific studies confirm that for many adolescents, this treatment not only is safe and effective, but it also is positively transformative," the lawsuit states.
- Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Arkansas Judge Overturns Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Louisiana State Legislature Overturns Governor’s Veto on Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors
- Bill Would Ban Care for Transgender Veterans; Medical Consensus Tells Us That’s a Mistake
The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to block enforcement of the ban before it goes into effect on September 1.
One family involved in the lawsuit has been separated over the new law. The mother, identified as Mary Moe, said she moved out of state so her child could continue receiving medical care, but her husband had to remain in Texas for work.
"I am heartbroken to have to take my children away from their home and their father, even temporarily. But I know that Texas is not a safe place for my daughter if this law forbids her access to this care," Moe said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has also signed on to the lawsuit as plaintiffs.
The Texas ACLU had promised to sue over the law in May.
The civil rights group accused Texas state legislators of being "hellbent on joining the growing roster of states determined to jeopardize the health and lives of transgender youth, in direct opposition to the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care as appropriate and necessary."
"I'm here for it!" Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) tweeted in response to news of the lawsuit.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics