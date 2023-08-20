Texas Democrats Like The ‘Anti-Beto’ Campaign Colin Allred is Running Against Ted Cruz

Colin Allred facing off against an entrenched, well-known Republican incumbent with much of the state doubting he can pull it off.

That's not just the narrative now as the Dallas congressman hopes to take down Sen. Ted Cruz, but it was also the case in 2018 when he shocked the Texas political establishment by knocking off Pete Sessions, who had been a congressman for 22 years.

For his part, Allred still needs to win a primary against state senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, where a mass shooter entered a school in May 2022 and killed 22 and injured 17, mostly children. Gutierrez has emerged as a powerful state voice on gun reform, and Latino Democrats in particularly say he shouldn't be dismissed.

But Allred is receiving big endorsements and big fundraising amounts into his coffers, according to the latest campaign finance reports, raising $6.2 million in two months, nearly $2 million more than Cruz did. He's also touting the endorsements over the past week of El Paso Rep. Veronica Escobar, state senator Cesar Blanco, Rep. Marc Veasey, and former State House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner.

One reason state Democrats are hopeful — even in a place like Texas which has dashed more Democratic dreams in recent cycles than most other states — is because they see Cruz as weaker than he was in 2018, when Beto O'Rourke came within three points of winning statewide, the first time in a quarter century that Texas Democrats had done so.

Representative Colin Allred (D-TX) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

They point to Cruz's central role in fighting the certification of the election on January 6, which he initially called a "terrorist attack" before walking back his public comments and anger about the attack on the U.S. Capitol as other Republicans did, and his decision a month later to decamp to Cancun as his state was besieged by a deep freeze as power went out across the state.

“In the last five years Ted Cruz has made himself more vulnerable than ever," Allred campaign manager Paige Hutchinson, told The Messenger. "By leading the effort to overturn the election on January 6 and cheering on the mob, abandoning Texans during a statewide freeze for a Cancun vacation and voting no on capping insulin costs — Texans know they can’t count on Ted Cruz."

Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to Lose Cruz, a super PAC that recently released the first anti-Cruz ad of the 2024 cycle entitled "Cancun Cruz" said his group exists precisely because Cruz is weaker than he was when he lost to O'Rourke by 2.6%.

"Since then he has become infamous for abandoning the state, he led the effort in the Senate to overturn a democratic election, and he has launched a podcast where he launders all this right-wing culture war garbage, delivering nothing of substance for Texans," Hackett said, calling Cruz more interested in being a "MAGA celebrity" than being a senator.

But there are still significant challenges for Democrats in a state like Texas, where increased voter attention paid to a race always seems to benefit Republicans, driving up the negatives of the Democrat, and where O'Rourke came so close five years ago only because he persuaded hundreds of thousands of Texans to split their tickets and vote for Governor Greg Abbott and himself.

Should Donald Trump again serve as the Republican nominee, Democrats argue he will be a drag on the Republican ticket, dooming Cruz, but that is no guarantee.

It's why Texas Monthly, last month, called "declaring against Cruz" now "like buying a raffle ticket: If the fates align, you’ll look like a genius."

The Anti-Beto Candidate?

Still, Democrats are optimistic, and one reason why is because they say Allred has learned the lessons from O'Rourke falling short, with some even characterizing the Dallas congressman's run as the "anti-Beto" campaign.

"He doesn't want to run the same race as Beto, and in some ways that makes sense, as there's no reason for a Texas statewide candidate to visit every county," one source close to senior Democrats in the state told The Messenger. "In terms of how he runs his campaign, he doesn't want it to be nationalized and doesn't want to fight on Ted’s turf on culture war issues."

The source explained that O'Rourke didn't "skyrocket" until after a viral video of him backing former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick's right to kneel during the national anthem in 2018, calling it a "great catapult," but noting he eventually came back down to earth.

Lisa Turner, the state director of the Lone Star project, which works to elect Texas Democrats, disagreed.

"I don’t see it as it an anti-Beto campaign, I see him running exactly the way he did in 2018 when he first knocked off a 20-plus-year Republican incumbent," she said, calling Allred true to who he is and the needs of the people in the area he wants to represent.

Instead, she said, Allred will be successful because of his rare ability to connect with voters and raise money for a long haul, difficult race against Cruz.

At a Tuesday grassroots event at J. Gilligan's in Arlington, Texas, known for their Irish nachos, Turner said she saw Allred make those connections, as he "knocked the socks off" of left-leaning attendees who left the event telling Turner they were "all the way in" on Allred.

Of Cruz, whom she has known for over 15 years because they were both members of the Texas Lyceum, a group that brings together professional, business, and academic leaders to discuss how to make Texas better, Turner was unsparing.

"To know Ted Cruz," she said, "is to thoroughly dislike him."

The Cruz campaign declined to comment.

But Republicans say a general election against Cruz would be a mine field for Allred.

John Wittman, a former Abbott spokesman, told The Messenger that if Allred makes it through the primary he will have to deal with President Biden dragging down his campaign, the border, and the economy.

"First and foremost, Joe Biden is going to be an anchor on any Democrat's neck in the state of Texas, all Republicans are going to be running against Biden," he said, adding that Democrats still have "zero answer" on the border, and that while they can claim inflation is not rising as much as it was three months ago, it's "still out of control."

But there is one way Allred is expected to run his campaign differently than O'Rourke, who famously eschewed negative campaign ads against Cruz five years ago. Allred is fond of saying that voters need to be given a reason to fire the incumbent, which his campaign has no qualms about offering up.

“He’ll do anything to get onto Fox News but can’t be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open,” Allred said of Cruz in his video announcing his campaign. “The struggles of regular Texans just don’t interest him.”

To win, Allred's campaign knows it needs to turn out Latino and Black voters, an area where Texas operatives felt O'Rourke left votes on the table in 2018 and underperformed in his 2022 race for governor.

To that end, Hutchinson, the campaign manager, has met with consultants to talk about the importance Allred puts on activating communities of color who may not typically bother voting because they feel their voice doesn't matter, The Messenger has learned.

"He can’t win unless he maximizes people of color voting in Texas," Chuck Rocha, a former senior advisor to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, who is not working for Allred, told The Messenger. "Especially Latino voters, who are now a huge part of the electorate — because they're younger and trending away from our party — it takes more work and more resources, especially in the valley.

Still, the state senator Blanco, compared Allred not to O'Rourke, but to Cruz, and said he endorsed the former NFL linebacker because he's tired of divisive politicians who are always quick to throw bombs, but not offer solutions.

"Part of the appeal for me in supporting Allred, is he's a nuts and bolts type of guy. He's not flashy, he's not all over cable news, which is a huge contrast with Cruz," he said.

"Allred is about getting stuff done, he's not always on his podcast, not about upping his social media, and he's not someone who is going to leave in times of danger."