Texas Congressman Goes on All-Day Thirst and Hunger Strike for Heat Protections

Rep. Greg Casar, D-T.X., won't be eating, drinking, or taking breaking "until nurses require him to stop" Wednesday to call for heat protections for workers, while temperatures are expected to reach the 90s with high humidity.
"Every worker deserves the right to a basic water break, even if extremists like Greg Abbott don't think so," Casar tweeted, taking aim at Texas' Republican governor.
The representative is hosting an all-day Vigil & Thirst Strike for Workers’ Rights at the U.S. Capitol to push for better federal standards requiring rest and hydration breaks, along with trainings for heat-related illness.
Joining the congressman in his strike is Civil Rights leader and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Association, Dolores Huerta.
The strike comes after Casar and more than 100 of his congressional colleagues signed a letter Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) urging them to combat the "the dire threat to the lives of workers exposed to extreme heat."
The OSHA does not currently require rest breaks for workers and despite sweltering heat waves across the globe, a Texas state law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1 overriding local protections that require breaks every few hours for people working outside in the heat.
