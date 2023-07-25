Texas Congressman Goes on All-Day Thirst and Hunger Strike for Heat Protections - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Texas Congressman Goes on All-Day Thirst and Hunger Strike for Heat Protections

Rep. Greg Casar, D-T.X., won't be eating, drinking, or taking breaking 'until nurses require him to stop'

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Greg Casar, D-T.X., won't be eating, drinking, or taking breaking "until nurses require him to stop" Wednesday to call for heat protections for workers, while temperatures are expected to reach the 90s with high humidity.

"Every worker deserves the right to a basic water break, even if extremists like Greg Abbott don't think so," Casar tweeted, taking aim at Texas' Republican governor.

The representative is hosting an all-day Vigil & Thirst Strike for Workers’ Rights at the U.S. Capitol to push for better federal standards requiring rest and hydration breaks, along with trainings for heat-related illness.

Read More

Joining the congressman in his strike is Civil Rights leader and co-founder of the United Farm Workers Association, Dolores Huerta.

The strike comes after Casar and more than 100 of his congressional colleagues signed a letter Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) urging them to combat the "the dire threat to the lives of workers exposed to extreme heat."

The OSHA does not currently require rest breaks for workers and despite sweltering heat waves across the globe, a Texas state law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1 overriding local protections that require breaks every few hours for people working outside in the heat.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.