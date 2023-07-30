Texas Border Battle Fires Up House Hispanic Leaders

House lawmakers remain divided over controversial border security tactics in Texas, but a bipartisan effort is emerging that members hope will make the U.S. immigration system the envy of the world.

Two Latina lawmakers — one a Texas Democrat, the other a Florida Republican — are rallying support for legislation that focuses on attracting qualified job seekers, enhances technology around border security and paves a path to citizenship for existing undocumented residents.

“This is not an immigration bill only. This is an economic bill. It’s a national security bill,” Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida told The Messenger outside the House chamber just before August recess.

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, the bill's co-sponsor, echoed Salazar’s enthusiasm, touting the sweeping bundle as “a real breakthrough.”

“I've been having one-on-one conversations with members who are open to the idea of bipartisan compromise,” Escobar said.

Salazar and Escobar introduced their “Dignity Act of 2023” in May and have both spent recent weeks lobbying members of their respective parties to join them. So far they've recruited GOP Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, as well as Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York.

Their efforts, though, have coincided with an uproar over immigration matters in Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sparked partisan outrage last week by refusing to dismantle floating barriers his state authorities set up along the Rio Grande to ward off new arrivals.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, left, and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., join forces on immigration legislation. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Abbott's drowning devices aren't about border security — they're a political stunt to throw red meat at his extremist base and must be removed,” Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, a member of the Democratic-led Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told The Messenger.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, declined to comment on Abbott’s activities specifically, taking aim, instead, at the lack of consensus up and down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Until a bill that deters unlawful crossings is signed by the president of the United States, this border crisis will not let up,” said Gonzales, co-chair of the Republican-led Congressional Hispanic Conference, told The Messenger.

Abbott’s latest actions prompted dozens of members of the House Democratic Caucus — including its chairman, Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, and Escobar — to join Castro in petitioning President Joe Biden for help. Their action led to the Department of Justice suing Abbott for pursuing “dangerous and unlawful actions.”

Castro went further, characterizing the escalating actions Abbott has taken under a program dubbed Operation Lone Star as “barbaric” and “unconscionable.”

The sixth-term lawmaker also prodded the White House to get more involved, telling The Messenger between votes on Capitol Hill that “this should be an easy thing to speak up about for the president.”

Getting called out by Biden seems unlikely to chasten Abbott, who took his burgeoning fight to social media.

“Texas is stepping up to address this crisis. We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives,” Abbott wrote online, adding that he’d see federal prosecutors in court.

'We know that we have a broken immigration system'

Immigration advocates in both chambers have spent decades seeking to revamp the country’s outdated laws, only to have negotiations fall apart when conservatives cry “blanket amnesty” or liberals back away from expanded enforcement.

Disagreements over how to deal with immigrants already living stateside versus controlling what happens to people still making their way to the United States have raged on from one administration to another. Donald Trump made the issue radioactive in 2016 when he vowed to “build a wall” during his first presidential campaign, and it remains a divisive issue on Capitol Hill.

Just last week, before Congress adjourned for its annual summer break, House Judiciary Committee members lit into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — who conservatives in that chamber have vowed to impeach — while Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra got an earful from House Energy and Commerce Committee members about the treatment of unoccupied minors.

Meanwhile, Abbott has done his best to make immigration everybody’s problem by transporting more than 27,000 migrants around the country, bussing displaced individuals to Democratic-run cities including Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago over the past year.

Aguilar billed Abbott’s border security maneuvers — including erecting coils of razor wire along the Rio Grande — as anything but helpful.

“I think those practices are inhumane,” Aguilar told reporters in the Capitol.

“We know that we have a broken immigration system,” he said, bemoaning legislative logjams that keep bipartisan proposals like the languishing Dream Act and Farm Workforce Modernization Act from ever passing both chambers. He’s doubtful much will change on that front before the 2024 election.

“Republicans are intent on manufacturing a crisis because it helps them politically,” Aguilar said.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus whip Sylvia Garcia of Texas described Abbott’s policies as “deliberate, horrific torture,” stressing that his “anti-life actions” are not reflective of her home state’s values.

“The only way forward is through the law,” Garcia told The Messenger. “Migrants deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion, not relentless dehumanization.”

Several Republican and moderate Democratic Latino lawmakers who were contacted by The Messenger about Abbott’s activities did not respond to repeated requests for comment, including Diaz-Balart of Florida, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., and Texas Democratic Reps. Greg Casar, Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez.

Full steam ahead

Eight Texas Republicans cheered on Abbott’s enforcement blitz last week during a press conference where photo-snapping congressional staffers outnumbered reporters 2-to-1. Notably, none of the House delegation’s Latino members were present.

The group, led by Rep. Jodey Arrington, insisted that Abbott has a right to do whatever it takes to halt child sex trafficking, labor abuses and drug smuggling happening in their collective backyard.

“Governor Abbott, stay the course. You’re doing what’s right. You’re doing what’s necessary,” Arrington declared before the TV cameras present.

"I stand behind Gov. Abbott being as aggressive as he needs to be to defend the people of Texas. Period. Full stop,” Rep. Chip Roy said before threatening to scuttle funding for Homeland Security as long as Mayorkas remains in charge.

“I will use every tool at my disposal to thwart giving another dollar to this secretary to leave Texas exposed to the dangers and getting assaulted on a daily basis by this invasion,” Roy pledged.

The anti-appropriations chorus grew from there, with Reps. Lance Gooden and Michael Cloud threatening to withhold their support for any spending bills that don’t beef up border security. “We have got to stop funding evil,” Cloud said.

Rep. Keith Self urged Abbott to go even further, saying that he’d like to see military boots on the ground in Texas.

“When you look at the inhumane treatment of men, women and children coming across the southern border, we must do more,” Self told reporters.

Beyond Band-Aids

If a bipartisan immigration effort is possible in the current climate, Salazar and Escobar believe their bill is the best shot.

The measure would provide pathways to citizenship for existing undocumented residents, expedite visas for well-qualified job seekers and enhance border security through technological advances and additional personnel. Funding for those efforts would come from associated fees and restitution payments, they say.

Salazar, a two-term lawmaker, said Abbott’s activities are purely temporary and won’t provide any long-term fixes to curbing illegal border crossings. “The buoys the governor put in — you're just putting a patch on a wound that is bleeding profusely,” she said.

A mother of two daughters and whose parents fled Cuba when Fidel Castro took power, Salazar said her bill takes a more holistic approach. “What I'm doing with my bill is, I'm sewing up the wound and healing it,” she said. “And that's what this country needs to do.”

Escobar echoed the sentiments of her co-sponsor and colleague from the other side of the aisle, saying she’s determined to ferret out as many allies “who want to solve the issue with a sense of immediacy and urgency.”

“The longer we wait to pass what we consider ideal, the longer other people live in misery,” Escobar said. “Our inaction has actual consequences.”