Texas Bill Abolishing Harris County Elections Administrator Heads to Governor’s Desk
The bill, S.B. 1750, passed the state’s House legislature Tuesday.
A new bill in Texas abolishing Harris County’s election position is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
The bill would get rid of election administrators in counties with a population of more than 3.5 million.
With Harris County being the only county in the state fitting the requirements, the county will be the only one impacted.
Abbott is expected to sign the bill which gained House approval on Monday night.
- Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Nebraska Troopers to Be Sent to Texas Border
- Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor
- NYC Considering Housing Migrants Shuttered Rikers Island Jail
The election administrator position was created three years ago by the county commissioners to handle elections.
Prior to the position, elections were handled by the elected county clerk and tax assessor.
If the bill is signed, election responsibilities will be returned to them.
The bill was introduced by Republicans in the state who say recent elections in the county have had issues.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics