    Texas Bill Abolishing Harris County Elections Administrator Heads to Governor’s Desk 

    The bill, S.B. 1750, passed the state’s House legislature Tuesday.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    A new bill in Texas abolishing Harris County’s election position is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. 

    The bill would get rid of election administrators in counties with a population of more than 3.5 million. 

    With Harris County being the only county in the state fitting the requirements, the county will be the only one impacted. 

    Abbott is expected to sign the bill which gained House approval on Monday night. 

    The election administrator position was created three years ago by the county commissioners to handle elections. 

    Prior to the position, elections were handled by the elected county clerk and tax assessor. 

    If the bill is signed, election responsibilities will be returned to them. 

    The bill was introduced by Republicans in the state who say recent elections in the county have had issues. 

    Gov. Greg Abbott
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images
