    Texas Attorney General Calls Impeachment ‘Profoundly Unjust’

    After being impeached on Saturday by the Texas legislature, Ken Paxton now faces a trial in the state Senate

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    JWPlayer

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to his impeachment by the Texas legislature on Saturday, calling the move a "politically motivated sham".

    In his statement, he also took aim at the state's House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, saying he and Democrats "are more focused on political retribution against conservatives than the welfare of the people."

    The embattled Texas Republican called the move an "outrageous
    impeachment plot," accusing Phelan, Democrats, and "liberal Republicans," of being in "lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General."

    The Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton on Saturday afternoon. A House General Investigating Committee had been investigating claims—from Paxton’s former staff—of bribery and abuse of office.

    The Texas Republican will now face a trial in the state Senate, where Paxton says he has "full confidence the process will be fair and just." He is suspended from performing his duties until after the trial.

    Last week, conflict between Phelan and Paxton heated up as the attorney general accused the Speaker of being drunk on the job. Phelan said Paxton's claim "amounts to little more than a last-ditch effort to save face.”

    Ken Paxton
    Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
