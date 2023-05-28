Texas Attorney General Calls Impeachment ‘Profoundly Unjust’
After being impeached on Saturday by the Texas legislature, Ken Paxton now faces a trial in the state Senate
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to his impeachment by the Texas legislature on Saturday, calling the move a "politically motivated sham".
In his statement, he also took aim at the state's House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, saying he and Democrats "are more focused on political retribution against conservatives than the welfare of the people."
The embattled Texas Republican called the move an "outrageous
impeachment plot," accusing Phelan, Democrats, and "liberal Republicans," of being in "lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General."
- Texas House Panel Recommends Impeaching State Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Texas House Votes 121-23 to Impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Date Set
- Suspected Arson Outside Texas Attorney General’s Office Following Ethics Panel Hearing
- 49 Attorneys General Sue Telecom Company, Allege Billions of Robocalls, Attempted Scam Calls
The Texas House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton on Saturday afternoon. A House General Investigating Committee had been investigating claims—from Paxton’s former staff—of bribery and abuse of office.
The Texas Republican will now face a trial in the state Senate, where Paxton says he has "full confidence the process will be fair and just." He is suspended from performing his duties until after the trial.
Last week, conflict between Phelan and Paxton heated up as the attorney general accused the Speaker of being drunk on the job. Phelan said Paxton's claim "amounts to little more than a last-ditch effort to save face.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics