Texas AG Ken Paxton Seeks Dismissal of Impeachment Articles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R, is requesting 19 of the 20 articles of impeachment against him be dismissed.

In a Monday court filing, first reported by Texas Tribune, Paxton's attorneys argued the attorney general can't be tried for instances that occurred before his current term, which began in January.

The lawyers are arguing in favor of their client through "prior-term doctrine," a Texas rule that prevents officials from being removed from office for actions that occurred before their term.

Paxton is currently suspended from his position amid potential impeachment, but if he's acquitted in the state Senate, he can return to his duties.

The Republican was impeached by the Texas House in May, the first such impeachment since 1975. Paxton is accused of misusing funds for his office and using his influence to benefit a major donor.

Paxton is now awaiting trial in the Senate, but his lawyers are arguing any actions before January 2023 should be excluded.