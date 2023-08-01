Texas AG Ken Paxton Seeks Dismissal of Impeachment Articles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R, is requesting 19 of the 20 articles of impeachment against him be dismissed.
In a Monday court filing, first reported by Texas Tribune, Paxton's attorneys argued the attorney general can't be tried for instances that occurred before his current term, which began in January.
The lawyers are arguing in favor of their client through "prior-term doctrine," a Texas rule that prevents officials from being removed from office for actions that occurred before their term.
Paxton is currently suspended from his position amid potential impeachment, but if he's acquitted in the state Senate, he can return to his duties.
- Texas House Votes 121-23 to Impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Date Set
- Texas House Panel Recommends Impeaching State Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Paxton Impeachment: Political Theater in Texas Could Have Big Implications
- Greg Abbott Appoints Temporary Attorney General After State House Voted to Impeach Ken Paxton
The Republican was impeached by the Texas House in May, the first such impeachment since 1975. Paxton is accused of misusing funds for his office and using his influence to benefit a major donor.
Paxton is now awaiting trial in the Senate, but his lawyers are arguing any actions before January 2023 should be excluded.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics