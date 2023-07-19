Tensions Rise Between Trump, Huckabee Sanders: Report

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has seen tensions rise with former President Donald Trump over her neutral stance in the 2024 GOP presidential race, according to a report from Axios.
Sanders, who is Trump's former press secretary and now serves as the nation's youngest governor, has not yet endorsed a GOP presidential candidate.
Her team reportedly told Trump's campaign that the governor would not make an endorsement until after her first legislative session in Arkansas, two people familiar with the situation told Axios. That session concluded in May and Sanders has still not publicly endorsed a candidate.
Sanders is not the only Republican who has drawn Trump's ire for staying neutral. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently faced scrutiny from the former president on his Truth Social social media platform, for remaining neutral in the election despite him endorsing her during her gubernatorial victory.
Trump is reportedly more frustrated by Sanders since he not only hired her as his press secretary but offered her an endorsement on the day she launched her campaign for governor.
"You should always dance with the person who brought you," a Trump ally told Axios.
Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, who was also governor of Arkansas, has endorsed the former president's White House bid.
Trump's rival and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has seemingly sparked a close relationship with Sanders, who reportedly attended a DeSantis retreat with top donors and other governors. Sanders also called in and checked on DeSantis' wife, Casey, during her experience with cancer, according to Axios.
Sanders' campaign manager, Alex Henning, still offered the governor's praises of Trump, without an official endorsement.
"Governor Sanders loves President Trump and believes our country would be much better off under his leadership than President Biden, and that President Trump is the dominant frontrunner and our likely Republican nominee in 2024," Henning told Axios.
