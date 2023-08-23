‘Tennessee Three’ Member Justin Jones Blasts State House Speaker, Has Mic Turned Off

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D, on Monday was cut off by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton during session after suggesting Sexton was discriminating against him while discussing a rules proposal.
"These rules talk about ruling a member out of order and silencing their voices," Jones said. "Where, in these rules, do we hold the speaker accountable for abusing constitutional rights and misapplying the rules based off of a member’s skin color as opposed to treating every member in this body as an equal member?"
Jones was later cut off by Sexton, who told the representative he was "out of order."
Jones made national headlines earlier this year when he and Rep. Justin Pearson, D, were controversially ousted from the Tennessee State House after leading a gun violence protest. Both Jones and Pearson won back their seats in a special election earlier this month.
- 2 Members of ‘Tennessee Three’ Seek Return to State House in Thursday Special Election
- Both Members of ‘Tennessee Three’ Win Seats Following Expulsion
- Justin Timberlake Teases New Music With Coco Jones
- ‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat That Survived Expulsion Effort Considering Senate Run
- Justin Jefferson Joins Madden’s ‘99 Club’
- Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Are Already Married
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics