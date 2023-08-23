‘Tennessee Three’ Member Justin Jones Blasts State House Speaker, Has Mic Turned Off - The Messenger
‘Tennessee Three’ Member Justin Jones Blasts State House Speaker, Has Mic Turned Off

Jones and another representative were controversially expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives earlier this year

Eva Surovell
Jones won back his seat earlier this month. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D, on Monday was cut off by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton during session after suggesting Sexton was discriminating against him while discussing a rules proposal.

"These rules talk about ruling a member out of order and silencing their voices," Jones said. "Where, in these rules, do we hold the speaker accountable for abusing constitutional rights and misapplying the rules based off of a member’s skin color as opposed to treating every member in this body as an equal member?"

Jones was later cut off by Sexton, who told the representative he was "out of order."

Jones made national headlines earlier this year when he and Rep. Justin Pearson, D, were controversially ousted from the Tennessee State House after leading a gun violence protest. Both Jones and Pearson won back their seats in a special election earlier this month.

