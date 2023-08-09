Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Unveils Public Safety Platform for Special Session Following Nashville School Shooting

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, R, on Tuesday released a list of public safety issues that he wants lawmakers to address during its upcoming special session.
The platform was prompted by a school shooting in Nashville earlier this year that left three children and three adults dead.
“As our nation faces evolving public safety threats, Tennessee remains vigilant and is taking continued action to protect communities while preserving the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said.
The list includes steps to support law enforcement, address mental health, prevent crime and promote safe storage.
Lee said he would call back lawmakers for a special session to address public safety following the school shooting in March at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville.
Tennessee’s special session will begin Aug. 21.
