Tennessee Expands Immunity for Gun Companies, Weeks After School Shooting

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law expanded civil protections for companies that manufacture and sell firearms and ammunition, weeks after an assailant used three legally purchased guns to kill six people at a religious school in Nashville. Three nine-year-olds were among the victims in that attack.

Lee, a Republican, signed the bill last Thursday without fanfare, according to the Associated Press. It had passed the state Senate in the wake of the March 27 shooting. Because Republicans hold supermajorities in both houses of Tennessee’s legislature, a veto by Lee could have been overridden.

The governor has called the state’s lawmakers back to a special session this summer to consider a proposal that would try to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Republicans adjourned last month before taking up Lee’s request to consider a "temporary mental health order of protection" law, often know as a red-flag law.

Last week, Lee also signed bipartisan legislation that would mandate school doors be locked during the day and require school security guards to undergo active shooter training.