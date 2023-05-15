Tennessee Expands Immunity for Gun Companies, Weeks After School Shooting
Gov. Lee signed the bill last week without fanfare.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law expanded civil protections for companies that manufacture and sell firearms and ammunition, weeks after an assailant used three legally purchased guns to kill six people at a religious school in Nashville. Three nine-year-olds were among the victims in that attack.
Lee, a Republican, signed the bill last Thursday without fanfare, according to the Associated Press. It had passed the state Senate in the wake of the March 27 shooting. Because Republicans hold supermajorities in both houses of Tennessee’s legislature, a veto by Lee could have been overridden.
The governor has called the state’s lawmakers back to a special session this summer to consider a proposal that would try to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Republicans adjourned last month before taking up Lee’s request to consider a "temporary mental health order of protection" law, often know as a red-flag law.
Last week, Lee also signed bipartisan legislation that would mandate school doors be locked during the day and require school security guards to undergo active shooter training.
- Backpacks Banned After Fourth Student Brings Gun to Elementary School
- Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies
- Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting
- Trump proposed raising age limits for gun buys after the Parkland school shooting
- School District Feuds With Students Over Gun Violence Garb at Graduation
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics