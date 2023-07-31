Ted Cruz Tries a Different Political Tactic: Working With Democrats (Sometimes)

While Ted Cruz isn’t a figure typically associated with impartiality, lately he’s been touting his bipartisan bona fides.

“There are different times and seasons in Washington,” Cruz said during a brief phone chat with The Messenger.

This particular "season," for Cruz happens to be a potentially tough re-election campaign against a well funded Democratic challenger. Now he's reaching across the aisle.

Cruz boasted about working with Democratic colleagues during the past few Biden years. He pointed to a recent bipartisan amendment that would prohibit the U.S. from selling oil from its strategic reserves to adversaries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. The amendment was a joint effort between Cruz and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“We just passed the Cruz-Manchin legislation,” Cruz said. “The Biden administration had sold over a million barrels of oil to China, which I think was utterly indefensible.”

He also championed a bipartisan push with Texas Democrats, including Reps. Henry Cueller and Vicente Gonzalez, to expedite the building of four bridges from south Texas to Mexico. The conservative firebrand even pointed to two interstate highway expansions he tackled last Congress with the likes of progressive Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.

All this, from the combative Republican politician known for leaning into culture wars and attacking liberal causes and the Biden administration. Just a few years ago, he voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election after rioters attacked the Capitol.

Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, also happens to be facing another fight for his political life. His main Democratic challenger for his seat in 2024, Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, has outraised Cruz by nearly $2 million in the last fundraising quarter. A two-term incumbent who has gained national name recognition from his campaign for president in 2016, Cruz is leading Allred by just single digits in recent polling.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But for all his talk of bipartisanship as his Senate race heats up, Cruz wasn’t exactly exuding kumbaya vibes in his phone interview with The Messenger.

He lambasted the Democratic Party’s “shameless” spending. He admonished the White House’s border policies — “They don’t care about the dead bodies,” he said — and its economic messaging.

“The White House’s creation of the term ‘Bidenomics’ is thoroughly amusing and quite shameless,” Cruz said.

Cruz, who voted against all of the Biden administration’s crowning spending packages like the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and the over $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, said his rival party’s “out-of-control spending” has hurt “working men and women.”

And in Texas, where the Biden administration is fighting Gov. Greg Abbott over a controversial floating border barrier in the Rio Grande, Cruz said the state of the southern border is “an absolute disaster,” even as the number of illegal border crossings has plummeted.

The Department of Justice has ordered Abbott to remove the floating barriers, which Cruz called “disgraceful.”

“They’re furious that Greg Abbott and the Texas state government is trying to do what it can to secure the border because Texas is seeing the disaster and misery the federal government is causing,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s jabs at the Biden administration’s border policies come as House Republicans have targeted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the face of the Biden team’s immigration enforcement, for possible impeachment.

“The Biden open border policies sadly have been cheerleaded by virtually every one of the Washington Democrats,” Cruz said, sounding more like himself. “They have resulted in massive human suffering and misery.”

He came to Washington on a mission that adheres to his state’s famous refrain: Don’t mess with Texas. “Since the day I arrived in the Senate,” Cruz said, “I’ve viewed my role as, number one, leading the fight against harmful policies that were hurting Texans.”