    Ted Cruz Opens Lead on Colin Allred: Poll

    The Texas senator holds a 5 point advantage over the congressman, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer.

    Published |Updated
    Stephen Neukam
    Sen. Ted Cruz holds a 5 point advantage over Rep. Colin Allred, the Democratic congressman challenging the two term senator in 2024.

    Cruz garnered 42 percent from registered Texas voters, according to a new survey from the University of Texas at Tyler. Allred, who launched his campaign earlier this month, polled at 37%.

    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    Cruz fought back a competitive challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018, when he defeated the future presidential hopeful by 2.6 percent, just over 200,000 votes. Now, Democrats are circling Cruz's seat in 2024, tapping Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer, to face the Republican.

    Allred enters the race with limited name recognition — the new poll shows that more voters, 48 percent of them, don't know enough about the Dallas representative to have an opinion about him.

    More voters, 49 percent, have a somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable view of Cruz, compared to 41 percent who have a somewhat or very favorable view of the lawmaker.

    The poll of 1,413 registered voters in the state, conducted May 10 to May 21, had a margin of error of 3%.

