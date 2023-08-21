Ted Cruz Falls for Hoax on Twitter, Quickly Realizes It

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared to fall for a hoax on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of a photo falsely claiming to depict a roadway in Los Angeles during the recent tropical storm.

Cruz first reposted the original post, which shows a shark swimming in flood waters, captioning it "Holy crap." He later realized his mistake, however, and encouraged his followers to stay away from the storm.

"I'm told this is a joke," Cruz wrote. "In LA, you never know..."

Cruz quickly realized his error Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Heavy rains hit Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary made its way through the region. Though the hurricane turned into a tropical storm by the time it reached California, its rain caused severe flooding.