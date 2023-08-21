Ted Cruz Falls for Hoax on Twitter, Quickly Realizes It - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Ted Cruz Falls for Hoax on Twitter, Quickly Realizes It

Heavy rains hit Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary made its way through the region

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared to fall for a hoax on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of a photo falsely claiming to depict a roadway in Los Angeles during the recent tropical storm.

Cruz first reposted the original post, which shows a shark swimming in flood waters, captioning it "Holy crap." He later realized his mistake, however, and encouraged his followers to stay away from the storm.

"I'm told this is a joke," Cruz wrote. "In LA, you never know..."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Cruz quickly realized his errorAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Heavy rains hit Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary made its way through the region. Though the hurricane turned into a tropical storm by the time it reached California, its rain caused severe flooding.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.