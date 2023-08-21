TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Ted Cruz Falls for Hoax on Twitter, Quickly Realizes It
Heavy rains hit Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary made its way through the region
JWPlayer
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared to fall for a hoax on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of a photo falsely claiming to depict a roadway in Los Angeles during the recent tropical storm.
Cruz first reposted the original post, which shows a shark swimming in flood waters, captioning it "Holy crap." He later realized his mistake, however, and encouraged his followers to stay away from the storm.
"I'm told this is a joke," Cruz wrote. "In LA, you never know..."
Heavy rains hit Southern California this weekend as Hurricane Hilary made its way through the region. Though the hurricane turned into a tropical storm by the time it reached California, its rain caused severe flooding.
Read More
- Ted Cruz Tries a Different Political Tactic: Working With Democrats (Sometimes)
- Ted Cruz Opens Lead on Colin Allred: Poll
- ‘Cancun Cruz’: First 2024 Attack Ad Against Ted Cruz Released by Democratic Super PAC (Exclusive)
- Colin Allred Announces $6.2 Million Raised In Bid Against Ted Cruz
- Texas Democrats Like The ‘Anti-Beto’ Campaign Colin Allred is Running Against Ted Cruz
- Sen Ted Cruz Blasts CNN After Report on Family Moving to Italy: Network Can ‘Move Elsewhere’
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics