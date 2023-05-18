The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ted Cruz Demands Probe Into Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Ad Campaign For Marketing To ‘Kids’

    The beer maker has faced weeks of slipping sales numbers amid boycotts over its partnership with the transgender influencer.

    Zachary Leeman
    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., is asking for an investigation into the partnership between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, accusing the company of advertising to minors.

    Cruz detailed his objections to the ad campaign in a Thursday interview on Fox & Friends. According to the senator, Bud Light could be advertising beer to minors since that’s who makes up much of Mulvaney’s audience on platforms like TikTok. 

    “I can't think of a company in modern times that has more alienated its customer base and seemed to have so little understanding of who it is that actually drinks Bud Light,” Cruz said.

    The senator teamed with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to send a letter to Anheuser-Busch CEO Brandon Whitworth demanding a probe. 

    Cruz pointed to multiple videos of Mulvaney to show she speaks to a younger audience, include one of her giving away money at a mall, including to a minor “still in braces.”

    The senator said Mulvaney’s audience and her partnership with Bud Light could mean the beer maker is advertising to people who can’t legally drink.

    “The CEO of Anheuser-Busch is also the CEO or the chairman of the Beer Institute, which is the regulatory body, the industry regulatory body, that regulates itself. And one of the rules that beer companies are supposed to follow is they're not supposed to market to kids,” Cruz said.

    Bud Light has faced boycotts since partnering with Mulvaney and sales have decreased in recent weeks, including more than 20 percent in the first week of May over the previous year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ, cited by the New York Post. 

